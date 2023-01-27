Read full article on original website
Messi regrets controversy against Dutch at the World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi regretted his testy exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during their controversial quarterfinal in Qatar, he said in an interview aired on Monday. Messi gave his first interview since lifting the trophy in December to radio Urbana Play of...
AP News Summary at 10:45 a.m. EST
2 Cuban sisters' 4,200-mile journey to the US and a new life. HAVANA (AP) — The Rolo González sisters walked out of Nicaragua’s main airport and peered out onto a sea of young men. The Central American “coyotes” squinted back, trying to find people to smuggle to the United States. They were the first steps that Merlyn and Melanie took outside of Cuba. Their odyssey of more than 4,200 miles would lead the medical students to question their past lives, race unknowingly against a ticking legal clock and leave them teetering on the edge of death as they tumbled down a cliff. It’s a voyage that hundreds of thousands of Cubans have made over the last two years in an historic wave of migration.
Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African animal welfare officials on Monday successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg. Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big...
