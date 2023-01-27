2 Cuban sisters' 4,200-mile journey to the US and a new life. HAVANA (AP) — The Rolo González sisters walked out of Nicaragua’s main airport and peered out onto a sea of young men. The Central American “coyotes” squinted back, trying to find people to smuggle to the United States. They were the first steps that Merlyn and Melanie took outside of Cuba. Their odyssey of more than 4,200 miles would lead the medical students to question their past lives, race unknowingly against a ticking legal clock and leave them teetering on the edge of death as they tumbled down a cliff. It’s a voyage that hundreds of thousands of Cubans have made over the last two years in an historic wave of migration.

