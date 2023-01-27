Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main progress given by McDanel
The Maryville South Main Improvement Phase One project has been reported by City Manager Greg McDanel to the city council as being 75 percent complete. Contractor VF Anderson Builder, Harrisonville, continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main. RS Electric, St. Joseph, is working...
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory
Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.
abc17news.com
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.’s...
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
kjluradio.com
Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
KMBC.com
Missouri man pleads guilty for role in $437,000 Covid-19 fraud scheme that used identities of deceased persons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A central Missouri man has pleaded guilty in a $437,000 Covid-19 fraud scheme. Lamar K. Johnson, 41, admitted Thursday that he played a role in a plan to use the identities of deceased individuals to file hundreds of false stimulus claims under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Blue Springs police officer injured in crash responding to call
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
Video captures car dragged under semi for miles on Kansas City interstate
The video is from early Wednesday morning. A driver slid under a semi and then was stuck underneath it for several miles along Interstate 435.
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
kshb.com
Airlines open up special flights, fares for Chiefs Kingdom to travel to Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans looking to make the trek to Glendale, Arizona to watch the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII will have more options to get there. Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, Delta...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
