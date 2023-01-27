ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

nodawaynews.com

Maryville’s South Main progress given by McDanel

The Maryville South Main Improvement Phase One project has been reported by City Manager Greg McDanel to the city council as being 75 percent complete. Contractor VF Anderson Builder, Harrisonville, continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main. RS Electric, St. Joseph, is working...
MARYVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn’t find a man’s body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?

A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WARRENSBURG, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison

Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

