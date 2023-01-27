Operation Nightingale: 25 charged in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man came up big after someone stepped in front of him as he waited to buy a scratch-off ticket at a lottery machine. According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game on Wednesday.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO