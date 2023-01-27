ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa

Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
K92.3

[UPDATE] Victim In Ongoing Waterloo Homicide Case Identified

These are the latest details concerning a homicide as of 11:00 AM on January 27th, 2023. Authorities are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Northeastern Iowa. An unfortunate tragedy took place in the city earlier this week that left one man dead. On the morning of Thursday January...
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy