Read full article on original website
Related
Famous Actor Struggles To Convince As A Waterloo Native
Every single time I'm tucked in, watching a movie at home and see or hear any sort of reference to Iowa my ears always perk up. I like to watch closely to see if they got specific details correct about some towns in the Hawkeye State. Do they know that...
Elijah Wood’s Family Deli In Cedar Rapids Is Gone For Good
We've taken a look inside various celebrity homes in the state, but have you had a chance to check out everyone's favorite Hobbit's family deli before? Unfortunately, they didn't serve one onion ring to rule them all!. Elijah Wood, the star of the Lord of the Rings franchise has roots...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
[UPDATE] Victim In Ongoing Waterloo Homicide Case Identified
These are the latest details concerning a homicide as of 11:00 AM on January 27th, 2023. Authorities are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Northeastern Iowa. An unfortunate tragedy took place in the city earlier this week that left one man dead. On the morning of Thursday January...
Cedar Falls Man Charged With Pig Neglect Pleads In Fraud Case
A Cedar Falls co-op manager has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Nolan Otto DeWall was the manager and shareholder for the Black Hawk County grain cooperative. On top of that, he was also part owner of a trucking company in Dike. According to reports, in...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0