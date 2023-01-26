ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UConn wins fourth consecutive game versus Tennessee

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
No. 4 UConn (18-2, 11-0 Big East) defeated

(16-7, 8-0 SEC), 84-67, Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The loss ends Tennessee’s nine-game win-streak.

UConn led, 33-17, in the first quarter. The Huskies led, 40-36, at halftime.

UConn outscored the Lady Vols, 28-19, in the third quarter.

Jordan Horston led all scorers with 27 points. She recorded seven rebounds and two assists for Tennessee. Horston did not play in Tennessee’s last game at Missouri Sunday due to illness.

Rickea Jackson recorded 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter for the Lady Vols.

Jillian Hollingshead finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee.

Lou Lopez-Senechal led the Huskies with 26 points. Aaliyah Edwards scored 25 points for UConn.

