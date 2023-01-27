Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Conservation officers work to recover natural resources thefts
George Berkeley, an Anglo-Irish philosopher, originally posed the question: “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”. Considering there are about 20 million acres of forest land in Michigan, a lot of tree falls go unheard. What...
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wkar.org
Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
WZZM 13
Increasing oil prices, higher demand causing Michigan gas prices to rise
MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices across Michigan are on the rise, with the average increasing to $3.47 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is an increase of 10 cents since last week, according to AAA. The average is 37 cents more than this time last month and 25 cents...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: January 2023
Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of. The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of January.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
abc12.com
Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
sooleader.com
Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit
State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
National parks along Lake Superior to be first to fully decarbonize
The five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize buildings and vehicles within four years, a challenging goal meant to match the urgent need for climate action. The Lake Superior national parks are expected to be the first nationwide to comprehensively decarbonize, which means to eliminate carbon-dioxide...
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Michigan lawmaker's bill aims to change complicated rule that can 'force' jurisdictions to raise speed limits
Changes could be coming to the way local jurisdictions set speed limits in Michigan, as a bill makes its way through the state’s House of Representatives.
radioresultsnetwork.com
DNR: Master Angler Program Tracks Fishermen Successes
Check out the new Master Angler Program map from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; this user-friendly, interactive tool displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches – showing you where thousands of other anglers have had success. “Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
wkzo.com
AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Hiawathaland Scouts Hold Klondike Derby In Alger County
The Hiawathaland District Klondike Derby was held on January 28th 2023, at Camp Hiawatha on Bunting Lake east of Chatham. The day started with about 14 degrees with fresh snow, but no wind made the day very promising! Over one hundred and thirty Scouts and Webelos with their adult leaders took part in the annual outdoor fun!
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
Yahoo!
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
wcmu.org
Amid steady populations, advocates hope support for Michigan wolves grows
Gray wolves have been a source of tension between farmers, hunters, tribal members, and wolf lovers in the Upper Peninsula. But a recent state survey shows wolf populations have been stable at around 600 for the last decade, and advocates hope support for wolves continues to grow. As a wolf...
