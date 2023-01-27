ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

legalnews.com

Conservation officers work to recover natural resources thefts

George Berkeley, an Anglo-Irish philosopher, originally posed the question: “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”. Considering there are about 20 million acres of forest land in Michigan, a lot of tree falls go unheard. What...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled.  As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Increased pay rate helps Michigan DNR with staffing woes

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's optimistic about meeting staffing needs for the summer. DNR State Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said the department came close to reaching hiring goals last year after raising the base rate of pay to $15. He said one reason why the department wasn’t able to fill all positions was because of scheduling challenges that have since been resolved.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: January 2023

Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of. The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of January.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit

State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees

Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

DNR: Master Angler Program Tracks Fishermen Successes

Check out the new Master Angler Program map from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; this user-friendly, interactive tool displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches – showing you where thousands of other anglers have had success. “Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful...
MICHIGAN STATE
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
wkzo.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Hiawathaland Scouts Hold Klondike Derby In Alger County

The Hiawathaland District Klondike Derby was held on January 28th 2023, at Camp Hiawatha on Bunting Lake east of Chatham. The day started with about 14 degrees with fresh snow, but no wind made the day very promising! Over one hundred and thirty Scouts and Webelos with their adult leaders took part in the annual outdoor fun!
ALGER COUNTY, MI
Yahoo!

Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023

Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park. Due to ongoing issues with...
MICHIGAN STATE

