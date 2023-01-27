Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'
Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Girl moves out of parents house because she wants to be "on her own" and gets rude awakening
I was a wide-eyed girl who wanted to experience the world all at once. I had this dream of being this super ultra-sophisticated new adult who could conquer the world like no other 22-year-old ever could.
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Kelly Clarkson Moving Show To New York Due To Terrifying Reason: 'She Feels Unsafe'
Kelly Clarkson could relocate to New York City, and this is because of a terrifying reason. The Kelly Clarkson Show may relocate to the east coast, including New Jersey and Connecticut, as Variety originally reported. The midday program was renewed in 2025, and since then, and its debut in 2019,...
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Adele in Tears After Witnessing 'Little Stories' Around the Crowd of Her Las Vegas Residency [WATCH]
Aside from witnessing pure vocal talent from Adele at her Las Vegas residency shows, many fans also expect to hear many stories happening around the crowd. More recently, the musician was left in tears after realizing what happened to a concertgoer's wife. In a video posted by Adele Access on...
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death Tragic: Elvis' Daughter Pressured to Do THIS, Triggered Heart Attack?
Lisa Marie Presley attempted to shed weight for the Elvis awards season and even took painkillers in the weeks preceding her death. Was she doing it out of pressure?. According to TMZ sources, the celebrity underwent plastic surgery two months before the Golden Globes and shed up to 50 pounds as part of a stringent diet and exercise regimen.
Who’s Behind Sleep Token?: Fans Speculate on Mysterious Band’s Identity; Brendon Urie or Don Broco?
Sleep Token has been taking over the UK underground scene for years and many fans are still wondering about their origins and true identities because they hide behind the mask whenever they perform publicly. According to NME, many fans have gathered at the band's recent concert. All members of the...
Harry Styles Heartbreak: Exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Finally Getting Back Together?
Sorry Harry Styles, but it seems like Olivia Wilde is putting her energy into something else now that their relationship is over. The Daily Mail said that the breakdown of their nearly two-year romance appeared to improve her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. According to their insider,...
Lisa Marie Presley Heartbreak: Did THIS Cause Her Divorce From Michael Jackson?
Lisa Marie Presley blamed one thing for causing her divorce from Michael Jackson. The estranged couple's love story began after their first brief meeting in the 1970s. They did not have any close interaction again until nearly two decades later. However, at that time, Presley was already married to Danny Keough.
Ed Sheeran 'Back in the Bitz', Singer Left Social Media Because of THIS!
Despite being one of the most successful artists of this generation, Ed Sheeran is much like other people who tend to step away from social media to rearrange their priorities and sort their life and themselves out. "Hi guys, so I realize I haven't been that engaged in my social...
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon TOUR 2023: Fans Speculate Over NEW Cryptic Posts!
Fall Out Boy truly loves sharing cryptic messages online even though they already announced their upcoming album. This time, fans are convinced that the band is hinting about a possible collaboration with another pop rock group; who could they be?. According to NME, the band recently took to their official...
Lisa Marie Presley Birthday: Age, Net Worth, Late Singer Forged Her Own Path in Music
Lisa Marie Presley might not have had a career as successful as her father's, but she made sure that she would forge her own path, despite being brought up like royalty. Born as the only child of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's birth was highly publicized, and she was treated like a princess, and her death was just as highly publicized.
Harry Styles Enrages Fans After Changing ‘As It Was’ Lyrics: Pop Star Not Coming Back to the UK?
Harry Styles is still traveling around the world for his "Love On Tour" series of concerts and he recently made a big change in one of his songs that left fans enraged as they wanted to "humble" him to look back where he came from; what happened?. Last year, as...
