New York State

Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'

Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
5 Musicians Whose Deaths Were Falsely Reported — Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, & More

There have been death reports that falsely reported musicians' deaths before their actual passing; some also published obituaries even when the artists were still alive as of press time. The music industry has been losing its veteran musicians in the past years, seeing the deaths of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson,...
Tom Verlaine Dead: Rockers Suffer Heartbreak After Losing 'Hero' in Music Industry

The music industry is mourning following Tom Verlaine's death. Multiple news outlets, including The Guardian and Fox News, reported that the legendary guitar player of the New York City band, Television, has died. He was 73. Patti Smith's daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, confirmed his passing. Verlaine's publicist also released an...
Lisa Loring Dead: The Original Wednesday Addams' Cause of Death Tragic at Only 64

Lisa Loring, who originated the part of Wednesday in the legendary television series "The Addams Family," passed away from a stroke at the young age of 64. According to Deadline, it was through a Facebook post, her close friend Laure Jacobson said that Loring passed away on Saturday after being taken off life support.

