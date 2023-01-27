Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Breaks THIS Record: Singer’s Concerts Earned $800M
Elton John has been on his farewell tour since 2018 and it appears that his hard work paid off as his final concerts broke a new record after earning millions of dollars; how much di he earn in total?. According to Billboard, the British singer kicked off the "Farewell Yellow...
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton New Album 2023: Singer Still Trying To Make This Rocker Join Her Project
Dolly Parton has been working on a new rock album, but she is yet to score the rocker's "yes" to join her project. Following her induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton decided to create a whole new rock & roll album for her fans. Ahead of its release, the crooner sat down for an interview with USA TODAY and revealed further details about her collaborators.
musictimes.com
Priscilla Presley Forced 'Cheapskate' Daughter Lisa Marie To Wildly Spend $100M Elvis Fortune?
After Elvis Presley died, Lisa Marie Presley received a sizable inheritance. But she wasn't permitted to use it until she was 25 in 1993, by which time it had increased to around $100 million. It was discovered that she had a $4 million debt when she passed away. What happened...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'
Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
musictimes.com
Jennifer Lopez Insulted by Kim Kardashian, Video of Fighting With Ben Affleck Viral on TikTok?
Kim Kardashian did what anyone would have done if sat next to Jennifer Lopez and Oprah at the 25th anniversary dinner for the beauty brand Anastasia: she asked them to take a group selfie. But would others who had the opportunity to be in a photo with Jennifer Lopez cropped the latter? We do not think so. But that is what the reality star did.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
musictimes.com
Kelly Clarkson Moving Show To New York Due To Terrifying Reason: 'She Feels Unsafe'
Kelly Clarkson could relocate to New York City, and this is because of a terrifying reason. The Kelly Clarkson Show may relocate to the east coast, including New Jersey and Connecticut, as Variety originally reported. The midday program was renewed in 2025, and since then, and its debut in 2019,...
musictimes.com
Adele in Tears After Witnessing 'Little Stories' Around the Crowd of Her Las Vegas Residency [WATCH]
Aside from witnessing pure vocal talent from Adele at her Las Vegas residency shows, many fans also expect to hear many stories happening around the crowd. More recently, the musician was left in tears after realizing what happened to a concertgoer's wife. In a video posted by Adele Access on...
musictimes.com
Michael Jackson Biopic Actor Finally Cast: Who is Jaafar Jackson?
The new Michael Jackson actor for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has been officially cast, and it's going to be his nephew Jaafar Jackson!. Earlier this year, Lionsgate picked up Antoine Fuqua to direct the highly-awaited Michael Jackson biopic titled "Michael." Fuqua has helmed a lot of critically-acclaimed films before, like "King Arthur," "Shooter," "Olympus Has Fallen," "Brooklyn's Finest," "Southpaw," "The Equalizer," "Tears of the Sun, "Emancipation," "The Magnificent Seven," and "Infinite," among many others."
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Heartbreak: Exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Finally Getting Back Together?
Sorry Harry Styles, but it seems like Olivia Wilde is putting her energy into something else now that their relationship is over. The Daily Mail said that the breakdown of their nearly two-year romance appeared to improve her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. According to their insider,...
musictimes.com
Priscilla Presley Pushes Riley Keough To Become Co-Trustee of Lisa Marie's $35M Trust – Battle Over?
Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, is poised to get wealthy when a family dispute comes to light. Barry Siegel, the problematic star's former business manager, is reportedly intending to resign from his position as co-trustee of her trust. As a result, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, supposedly...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Expected Her Death? Singer-Songwriter Acquired THESE Despite Multi-Million Debt
Lisa Marie Presley's financial struggles were made public throughout her lifetime, but it was only revealed recently that she had multi-million debt before her death. The late singer-songwriter wanted to fix her mess before the end of her life, with a news outlet recently reporting that she had a $4 million debt. The report disclosed that Presley took out two life insurance policies, with the third one reserved to pay off what she owed.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles GRAMMYs Performance Happening: Still No Word for Beyonce, Taylor Swift?
Harry Styles was confirmed to be performing at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. The announcement came days after he was also revealed to be a performer at the 2023 BRIT Awards. Styles has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. His smash album, "Harry's House," was nominated for Album...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 2023 Grammy Awards Performance Not Happening, 'Big' Performers Not Interested?
Weekend is almost coming, which means the Grammy Awards 2023 is already here. As of this writing, only a handful of performers have been confirmed to grace the Grammy stage on Feb. 5, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The Recording Academy has confirmed that Bad Bunny, Mary...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Enrages Fans After Changing ‘As It Was’ Lyrics: Pop Star Not Coming Back to the UK?
Harry Styles is still traveling around the world for his "Love On Tour" series of concerts and he recently made a big change in one of his songs that left fans enraged as they wanted to "humble" him to look back where he came from; what happened?. Last year, as...
musictimes.com
Real Reason Why Bill Ward Turned Down Black Sabbath Reunion — Members Feuding?
Bill Ward revealed the real reason why he opted not to join the Black Sabbath reunion. In 2012, Ward surprised Black Sabbath's fans when he revealed he would not join any of the band's forthcoming concerts. He said he had been feeling some resentment after "failing to reach an agreement."
musictimes.com
Ashton Kutcher Wants To Apologize To Harry Styles For an Embarrassing Reason: 'I Feel Like A Jerk'
Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has recently revealed how he wanted to apologize to British pop sensation, Harry Styles, for something he absent-mindedly said. The former "MTV: Punk'd" host recounted his favorite karaoke story in the most recent "Explain This" episode of Esquire, which also featured a cameo by none other than the "Don't Worry Darling" actor.
musictimes.com
Rihanna Can't Wait To 'Kill' Comeback Stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show After Long Hiatus
Rihanna is finally marking her comeback at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 after her long break. The trailer for the upcoming Super Bowl hyped fans one month before the big event as it showed a sneak peek of Rihanna's performance. Her appearance will be historic as it is the first ever to be sponsored by Apple Music.
