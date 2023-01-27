ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dolly Parton New Album 2023: Singer Still Trying To Make This Rocker Join Her Project

Dolly Parton has been working on a new rock album, but she is yet to score the rocker's "yes" to join her project. Following her induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton decided to create a whole new rock & roll album for her fans. Ahead of its release, the crooner sat down for an interview with USA TODAY and revealed further details about her collaborators.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'

Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Michael Jackson Biopic Actor Finally Cast: Who is Jaafar Jackson?

The new Michael Jackson actor for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has been officially cast, and it's going to be his nephew Jaafar Jackson!. Earlier this year, Lionsgate picked up Antoine Fuqua to direct the highly-awaited Michael Jackson biopic titled "Michael." Fuqua has helmed a lot of critically-acclaimed films before, like "King Arthur," "Shooter," "Olympus Has Fallen," "Brooklyn's Finest," "Southpaw," "The Equalizer," "Tears of the Sun, "Emancipation," "The Magnificent Seven," and "Infinite," among many others."
Lisa Marie Presley Expected Her Death? Singer-Songwriter Acquired THESE Despite Multi-Million Debt

Lisa Marie Presley's financial struggles were made public throughout her lifetime, but it was only revealed recently that she had multi-million debt before her death. The late singer-songwriter wanted to fix her mess before the end of her life, with a news outlet recently reporting that she had a $4 million debt. The report disclosed that Presley took out two life insurance policies, with the third one reserved to pay off what she owed.
Harry Styles GRAMMYs Performance Happening: Still No Word for Beyonce, Taylor Swift?

Harry Styles was confirmed to be performing at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. The announcement came days after he was also revealed to be a performer at the 2023 BRIT Awards. Styles has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. His smash album, "Harry's House," was nominated for Album...
Real Reason Why Bill Ward Turned Down Black Sabbath Reunion — Members Feuding?

Bill Ward revealed the real reason why he opted not to join the Black Sabbath reunion. In 2012, Ward surprised Black Sabbath's fans when he revealed he would not join any of the band's forthcoming concerts. He said he had been feeling some resentment after "failing to reach an agreement."
Ashton Kutcher Wants To Apologize To Harry Styles For an Embarrassing Reason: 'I Feel Like A Jerk'

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has recently revealed how he wanted to apologize to British pop sensation, Harry Styles, for something he absent-mindedly said. The former "MTV: Punk'd" host recounted his favorite karaoke story in the most recent "Explain This" episode of Esquire, which also featured a cameo by none other than the "Don't Worry Darling" actor.
Rihanna Can't Wait To 'Kill' Comeback Stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show After Long Hiatus

Rihanna is finally marking her comeback at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 after her long break. The trailer for the upcoming Super Bowl hyped fans one month before the big event as it showed a sneak peek of Rihanna's performance. Her appearance will be historic as it is the first ever to be sponsored by Apple Music.

