The University of Utah women's tennis team closed out their final day at the ITA Kickoff in Chapel Hill, NC. Utah went head-to-head with the Maryland Terrapins and lost 4-2. "Definitely not the way we were hoping to finish off this trip," head coachRic Mortera said. "There were certainly some bright spots with Sam (Horwood) and Marcela (Lopez) taking care of their matches with solid outings. Kaila (Barksdale) battled back to push hers into a deciding set before the match ended. However, it was not the level we expect from our group overall. I am very much looking forward to how our leaders respond and how we will collectively ikmprove from this weekend."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO