Salt Lake City, UT

CougsDaily

BYU Football Hosts Some Highly-Touted Recruits for Junior Day

On Wednesday, BYU will put a bow on the 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. While the Cougars are still on the lookout for some impact players in the 2023 class, a lot of the recruiting focus has moved to the 2024 recruiting class. The Cougars hosted their annual Junior Day on Saturday ...
PROVO, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Swim & Dive Conquers BYU, 389-211

SALT LAKE CITY – Competing in their final home meet of the 2022-23 season, the University of Utah swimming and diving team closed out the home slate in style by dropping the BYU Cougars on Saturday, cruising to a 226-74 final on the women's side and pulling out a 163-137 triumph in the men's competition, which took place at the Ute Natatorium.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

No. 9 Utah downs No. 8 UCLA 71-69

SALT LAKE CITY – With a high decibel blasting through the rafters of the Jon M. Huntsman Center, the ninth-ranked Utah Utes defeated No. 8 UCLA 71-69, thanks to clutch performance from Alissa Pili in the final minute of the game. Utah advanced to 18-2 overall on the season...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Men's tennis falls 4-1 to Gonzaga

Forth Worth, Texas – The Utah men's tennis program wrapped up the ITA Kickoff Weekend today with a match against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. After dropping the doubles point, the Utes looked to singles play for the win. However, the team was unable to secure the necessary matches and lost 4-1 to the Bulldogs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Hosts UCLA for a Top Ten Match Up

The No. 9/9 Utah Utes (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) will take on the #8/8 UCLA Bruins on Sunday (Noon MT) in a Top Ten matchup. The Utes enter the weekend tied for second place in the Pac-12 with Colorado. THE MATCHUP. Sunday, Jan. 28 | Noon (MT) #9/9 Utah (17-2; 7-2...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Women's Tennis Falls 4-2 to Maryland

The University of Utah women's tennis team closed out their final day at the ITA Kickoff in Chapel Hill, NC. Utah went head-to-head with the Maryland Terrapins and lost 4-2. "Definitely not the way we were hoping to finish off this trip," head coachRic Mortera said. "There were certainly some bright spots with Sam (Horwood) and Marcela (Lopez) taking care of their matches with solid outings. Kaila (Barksdale) battled back to push hers into a deciding set before the match ended. However, it was not the level we expect from our group overall. I am very much looking forward to how our leaders respond and how we will collectively ikmprove from this weekend."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utes Drop a Close One to Texas Tech

FORTH WORTH, Tex. – The Utah Utes men's tennis squad took on Texas Tech Saturday in the ITA Kickoff and fell 4-3. Utah started off in doubles play. Ute duo Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula started things off strong with a 6-3 win in the No. 3 spot. They defeated Piotr Pawlak and Franco Ribero.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
EUGENE, OR
utahutes.com

Utah Puts Win-Streak to the Test at Oregon Saturday Night

EUGENE, Ore. – The Utah men's basketball team will put its three-game wins-streak on the line this Saturday, Jan. 28, when it battles the Ducks of Oregon inside Matthew Knight Arena. Ted Robinson will have the call alongside Bill Walton as the Runnin' Utes look to secure just its...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
LOS ANGELES, CA

