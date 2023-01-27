ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Paul Burrell shares fears he may not live to Christmas as he announces ‘life-changing’ cancer diagnosis

Paul Burrell has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, opening up about the “life-changing” news on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, 30 January.The former butler to Princess Diana became emotional as he recalled wrapping Christmas presents in December and wondering whether he would be able to do the same this year.“I was really lucky they caught it early,” Mr Burrell told Lorraine Kelly“I don’t think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV stationUprooted London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first
musictimes.com

Zara Larsson Music Influences: Singer Credits THIS Icon For Boosting Her Work Ethic

Zara Larsson's new era is upon us, and in a new interview with MTV, the singer revealed who her top musical influences are and how they impacted her in finding her own voice. Thanks to her songs "Lush Life," "Symphony," and "Never Forget You," Zara Larsson has solidified herself as one of the best pop acts that Sweden has to offer the world.
musictimes.com

SZA 'SOS' Makes Chart History For Longest R&B Album On #1 Since Whitney Houston

Since her huge release last December 2022, SZA has been reaching for the stars as her sophomore album, "SOS," continued to make strides commercially and culturally. SZA's "SOS" was her first album in almost six years, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album "Ctrl." Now, according to Billboard, the album has...
musictimes.com

Beyonce at The BRIT Awards 2023? Music Bosses Doing Everything To Bring Queen Bey In

Music executives are reportedly launching an audacious effort to bring Beyoncé to The BRIT Awards next month. Sony music officials and the superstar's team have engaged in high-level conversations regarding her attendance at the February 11 event at London's O2, where she has been nominated for two awards, including International Artist of the Year.
musictimes.com

Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon TOUR 2023: Fans Speculate Over NEW Cryptic Posts!

Fall Out Boy truly loves sharing cryptic messages online even though they already announced their upcoming album. This time, fans are convinced that the band is hinting about a possible collaboration with another pop rock group; who could they be?. According to NME, the band recently took to their official...
musictimes.com

5 Musicians Whose Deaths Were Falsely Reported — Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, & More

There have been death reports that falsely reported musicians' deaths before their actual passing; some also published obituaries even when the artists were still alive as of press time. The music industry has been losing its veteran musicians in the past years, seeing the deaths of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson,...
musictimes.com

Blueface, Chrisean Rock Married After Announcing Pregnancy? The Truth Reveled

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have made headlines in the past as the two have been particularly violent with each other in public. The two were considered one of the most popular but the messiest couple in the hip-hop scene. Although they are not to be modeled after, they kept the limelight focused on them because of the shocking twists and turns of their very public relationship.
musictimes.com

Linkin Park Comeback 2023: Cryptic Countdown Seen On Their Relaunched Website

Linkin Park appears to be making fun of themselves this time while teasing a significant revelation. The popular rock band from the 1990s and 2000s was one of the largest in the world, with songs like "Numb," "In the End," and "What I've Done" reaching enormous public popularity. However, the...
musictimes.com

Top Album Sales of 2023 So Far: Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, and More!

In the music industry today, it doesn't matter whether a record was recently released or beloved by many for decades in order for it to dominate the list of top-selling albums lists. From Taylor Swift to Michael Jackson, take a look at the most recent chart that determines which albums sell the most.

