David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Paul Burrell shares fears he may not live to Christmas as he announces ‘life-changing’ cancer diagnosis
Paul Burrell has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, opening up about the “life-changing” news on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, 30 January.The former butler to Princess Diana became emotional as he recalled wrapping Christmas presents in December and wondering whether he would be able to do the same this year.“I was really lucky they caught it early,” Mr Burrell told Lorraine Kelly“I don’t think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV stationUprooted London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first
Barett Strong Dead at 81: Motown Singer’s Early Life, Career, and Success Explored
Barrett Strong, popularly known for being the first singer to strike a hit single under the legendary Motown records, has passed away; take a look at the early life and successful career of the musician before his death. According to Rolling Stone, the singer passed away at the age of...
Zara Larsson Music Influences: Singer Credits THIS Icon For Boosting Her Work Ethic
Zara Larsson's new era is upon us, and in a new interview with MTV, the singer revealed who her top musical influences are and how they impacted her in finding her own voice. Thanks to her songs "Lush Life," "Symphony," and "Never Forget You," Zara Larsson has solidified herself as one of the best pop acts that Sweden has to offer the world.
Phil Collins New Album, Tour 2023: Genesis Vocalist Returning Onstage After Celebrating 72nd Birthday?
Phil Collins burst into the music scene in the 1970s, and he remains one of the most popular and successful singers in the world to this day. Everyone knows the legend has sold more over one hundred million albums. Among his most popular songs are "Another Day in Paradise," "'In the Air Tonight," "'Do You Remember," and "One More Night."
SZA 'SOS' Makes Chart History For Longest R&B Album On #1 Since Whitney Houston
Since her huge release last December 2022, SZA has been reaching for the stars as her sophomore album, "SOS," continued to make strides commercially and culturally. SZA's "SOS" was her first album in almost six years, the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album "Ctrl." Now, according to Billboard, the album has...
Beyonce at The BRIT Awards 2023? Music Bosses Doing Everything To Bring Queen Bey In
Music executives are reportedly launching an audacious effort to bring Beyoncé to The BRIT Awards next month. Sony music officials and the superstar's team have engaged in high-level conversations regarding her attendance at the February 11 event at London's O2, where she has been nominated for two awards, including International Artist of the Year.
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon TOUR 2023: Fans Speculate Over NEW Cryptic Posts!
Fall Out Boy truly loves sharing cryptic messages online even though they already announced their upcoming album. This time, fans are convinced that the band is hinting about a possible collaboration with another pop rock group; who could they be?. According to NME, the band recently took to their official...
Adele in Tears After Witnessing 'Little Stories' Around the Crowd of Her Las Vegas Residency [WATCH]
Aside from witnessing pure vocal talent from Adele at her Las Vegas residency shows, many fans also expect to hear many stories happening around the crowd. More recently, the musician was left in tears after realizing what happened to a concertgoer's wife. In a video posted by Adele Access on...
5 Musicians Whose Deaths Were Falsely Reported — Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, & More
There have been death reports that falsely reported musicians' deaths before their actual passing; some also published obituaries even when the artists were still alive as of press time. The music industry has been losing its veteran musicians in the past years, seeing the deaths of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson,...
Justin Timberlake Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Former N' Sync Singer Recently Renewed His Vow With Wife, Jessica Biel !
Happy 42nd birthday, Justin! The former 'N Sync singer has something to smile about as he celebrates his birthday. Not only is his career blossoming, he has also recently celebrated a milestone in his marriage to his wife of ten years, actress Jessica Biel!. Justin and Jessica Renewed Their Wedding...
Blueface, Chrisean Rock Married After Announcing Pregnancy? The Truth Reveled
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have made headlines in the past as the two have been particularly violent with each other in public. The two were considered one of the most popular but the messiest couple in the hip-hop scene. Although they are not to be modeled after, they kept the limelight focused on them because of the shocking twists and turns of their very public relationship.
Britney Spears Moving Forward: Pop Star's Major Plans Revealed After Quashing 'Breakdown' Rumors
Britney Spears was "freaked out" when police were called to her house to check on her welfare after fans reported that she was not acting right. The "Baby One More Time" singer abruptly deactivated her Instagram account last week after they had done so, prompting several of her fans to phone the police out of fear for her wellbeing.
Shakira's Diss Track Distressed Gerard Pique's GF? Clara Chia Marti Allegedly Seeks Professional Help
Shakira's new diss track "BZRP Music Session #53" called out her lousy ex Gerary Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, and it's getting the desired effect of pissing them off. The viral diss track is being played everywhere-and it has finally popped Pique and Marti's blissful bubble. According...
Madonna Biopic Canceled: Major Red Flag That Prevented Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney From Auditioning
After learning that a crucial component was missing from the biopic about Madonna, agents for celebrities who were interested in playing the singer panicked. Before the movie was scrapped, there were already reservations about it. The 64-year-old's project which was supposed to be under Universal Pictures, was shelved not long...
Spice Girls, King Charles Relationship: Here's What Happened During Controversial 90s Photo-Op
After months of heartbreak on knowing if the Spice Girls will finally be reuniting again, it seemed like we were finally getting the biggest one after all!. According to Express UK, the iconic girl group is set to reunite again on Britain's momentous occasion of the newly acceded King Charles III, the coronation on May 2023.
Linkin Park Comeback 2023: Cryptic Countdown Seen On Their Relaunched Website
Linkin Park appears to be making fun of themselves this time while teasing a significant revelation. The popular rock band from the 1990s and 2000s was one of the largest in the world, with songs like "Numb," "In the End," and "What I've Done" reaching enormous public popularity. However, the...
Top Album Sales of 2023 So Far: Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, and More!
In the music industry today, it doesn't matter whether a record was recently released or beloved by many for decades in order for it to dominate the list of top-selling albums lists. From Taylor Swift to Michael Jackson, take a look at the most recent chart that determines which albums sell the most.
