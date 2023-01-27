ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL expected to announce Cardinal Stadium naming rights Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected to come Monday on potential naming rights for Cardinal Stadium after nearly five years without a sponsor. The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will meet Monday as interim President Lori Gonzalez and Athletics Director Josh Heird will make a special announcement about the football program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community members give name suggestions for new JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members got the opportunity to give name suggestions for the three new JCPS schools set to open for the 2023-24 school year. Just over a dozen people gathered at the district's Shawnee satellite office for a meeting to give their suggestions. "Anytime we have an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WATCH LIVE: Cardinal Stadium renamed 'L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly five years later, the University of Louisville has renamed the football program's home stadium. During a special meeting Monday afternoon, UofL's Board of Trustees voted to name Cardinal Stadium the "L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium." The 20-year, $41-million contract ensures naming rights for the football...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky sued over counties' costs to house state inmates

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties, media outlets reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
vucommodores.com

Relay Caps Day 1 in Louisville With A Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Vanderbilt women’s track and field team posted a school record and a facility record Friday on the first day of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational hosted by Louisville. Kosi Umerah threw a personal best and school record in the weight throw a 19.11 toss....
NASHVILLE, TN
WHAS11

Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy