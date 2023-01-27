Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Louisville officials react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memphis police on Friday released video showing five police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop earlier this month. Those officers have been fired and are now facing murder charges. Thousands gathered Friday night across the country to reflect and call for change after Nichols...
'23 OL Joe Crocker Commits to Louisville
The offensive tackle from Tennessee is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in their 2023 recruiting class, and their third offensive lineman.
wdrb.com
UofL expected to announce Cardinal Stadium naming rights Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected to come Monday on potential naming rights for Cardinal Stadium after nearly five years without a sponsor. The University of Louisville Board of Trustees will meet Monday as interim President Lori Gonzalez and Athletics Director Josh Heird will make a special announcement about the football program.
No Charter School Applications in Louisville Despite Legislature’s ‘Urban Academy’ Mandate
No one applied to open a charter school in Louisville, despite last year’s mandate by the legislature that Jefferson County Public Schools approve a pilot charter by July 1 of this year. Monday was the deadline for charter school applicants in Jefferson County. JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed that no sponsor stepped up to open […]
WLKY.com
Community members give name suggestions for new JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members got the opportunity to give name suggestions for the three new JCPS schools set to open for the 2023-24 school year. Just over a dozen people gathered at the district's Shawnee satellite office for a meeting to give their suggestions. "Anytime we have an...
WATCH LIVE: Cardinal Stadium renamed 'L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly five years later, the University of Louisville has renamed the football program's home stadium. During a special meeting Monday afternoon, UofL's Board of Trustees voted to name Cardinal Stadium the "L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium." The 20-year, $41-million contract ensures naming rights for the football...
WLKY.com
Louisville youth detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood shows appreciation to LMPD for decrease in area crime from '21 - '22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood took some time Sunday afternoon to pause, reflect and say thank you to members of Louisville Metro Police for the service it has given to its residents. Several residents of the Highlands, city leaders and business owners threw an appreciation party at the...
Kentucky sued over counties' costs to house state inmates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties, media outlets reported.
wdrb.com
Superintendent: JCPS preparing to get feedback on new school start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. He discussed the topic during his weekly address on YouTube Friday, which also marked the 100th day of school. "We continue...
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 Hoosiers Down No. 17/6 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Indiana swimming and diving ended its 2022-23 dual meet slate with a pair of wins on the road at No. 17/6 Louisville on Friday (Jan. 27) inside Ralph Wright Natatorium. IU set three pool records in the win. The Hoosier women picked up their first win...
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
vucommodores.com
Relay Caps Day 1 in Louisville With A Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Vanderbilt women’s track and field team posted a school record and a facility record Friday on the first day of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational hosted by Louisville. Kosi Umerah threw a personal best and school record in the weight throw a 19.11 toss....
Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
