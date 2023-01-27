Read full article on original website
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Kane Brown Health Condition: Singer Forced to Cancel Berlin Concert Amid Successful Tour
Kane Brown's fans in Germany have been waiting for him to perform, but he wasn't able to take the stage after revealing that he's suffering from a medical condition that ultimately led him to decide to cancel his show; what happened?. Taking to his official Instagram account hours before the...
Adele at Grammys 2023: Singer Confirms Appearance, Ready to Beat Taylor, Beyonce?
It looks like we will be singing one big superstar to strut down the Grammy's Red Carpet premiere as Adele, the third most nominated artist of the night has confirmed her attendance at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night is finally returning to Los Angeles, California, at the...
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Britney Spears 'Living Her Best Life' After Deleting Instagram: 'Woke Up, Spoke Up For Myself'
Britney Spears' fans can breathe a little easier knowing that she, in fact, did not delete her Instagram account because of the annoying welfare check they called into the police. According to Billboard, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer was visited by the police last week after some fans...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Phil Collins New Album, Tour 2023: Genesis Vocalist Returning Onstage After Celebrating 72nd Birthday?
Phil Collins burst into the music scene in the 1970s, and he remains one of the most popular and successful singers in the world to this day. Everyone knows the legend has sold more over one hundred million albums. Among his most popular songs are "Another Day in Paradise," "'In the Air Tonight," "'Do You Remember," and "One More Night."
Barett Strong Dead at 81: Motown Singer’s Early Life, Career, and Success Explored
Barrett Strong, popularly known for being the first singer to strike a hit single under the legendary Motown records, has passed away; take a look at the early life and successful career of the musician before his death. According to Rolling Stone, the singer passed away at the age of...
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon TOUR 2023: Fans Speculate Over NEW Cryptic Posts!
Fall Out Boy truly loves sharing cryptic messages online even though they already announced their upcoming album. This time, fans are convinced that the band is hinting about a possible collaboration with another pop rock group; who could they be?. According to NME, the band recently took to their official...
Michael Jackson Biopic Actor Finally Cast: Who is Jaafar Jackson?
The new Michael Jackson actor for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has been officially cast, and it's going to be his nephew Jaafar Jackson!. Earlier this year, Lionsgate picked up Antoine Fuqua to direct the highly-awaited Michael Jackson biopic titled "Michael." Fuqua has helmed a lot of critically-acclaimed films before, like "King Arthur," "Shooter," "Olympus Has Fallen," "Brooklyn's Finest," "Southpaw," "The Equalizer," "Tears of the Sun, "Emancipation," "The Magnificent Seven," and "Infinite," among many others."
Tom Verlaine Dead: Rockers Suffer Heartbreak After Losing 'Hero' in Music Industry
The music industry is mourning following Tom Verlaine's death. Multiple news outlets, including The Guardian and Fox News, reported that the legendary guitar player of the New York City band, Television, has died. He was 73. Patti Smith's daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, confirmed his passing. Verlaine's publicist also released an...
5 Musicians Whose Deaths Were Falsely Reported — Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, & More
There have been death reports that falsely reported musicians' deaths before their actual passing; some also published obituaries even when the artists were still alive as of press time. The music industry has been losing its veteran musicians in the past years, seeing the deaths of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson,...
Adele in Tears After Witnessing 'Little Stories' Around the Crowd of Her Las Vegas Residency [WATCH]
Aside from witnessing pure vocal talent from Adele at her Las Vegas residency shows, many fans also expect to hear many stories happening around the crowd. More recently, the musician was left in tears after realizing what happened to a concertgoer's wife. In a video posted by Adele Access on...
Kid Cudi Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Rapper Launches New Fashion Collection at Paris Fashion Week !
Kid Cudi celebrates his birthday in the midst of his quest to venture into another specialty in a different industry-fashion! Discover what the rapper has been up to recently, aside from making music. Kid Cudi Launches New MOTR Fashion Collection. Kid Cudi gave fans a hint of a new fashion...
Madonna Biopic Canceled: Major Red Flag That Prevented Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney From Auditioning
After learning that a crucial component was missing from the biopic about Madonna, agents for celebrities who were interested in playing the singer panicked. Before the movie was scrapped, there were already reservations about it. The 64-year-old's project which was supposed to be under Universal Pictures, was shelved not long...
Times Lisa Marie Presley Paid Tribute to Elvis Presley: Late Singer Covered, 'Duetted' Father's Music
Although it's been decades since Elvis Presley tragically died, his only child Lisa Marie Presley made sure to keep his legacy alive by performing some of his songs. Through the years, she had released several covers of his songs, as well as some duets with the late King of Rock and Roll.
Linkin Park Comeback 2023: Cryptic Countdown Seen On Their Relaunched Website
Linkin Park appears to be making fun of themselves this time while teasing a significant revelation. The popular rock band from the 1990s and 2000s was one of the largest in the world, with songs like "Numb," "In the End," and "What I've Done" reaching enormous public popularity. However, the...
Harry Styles Net Worth 2023: Pop Star Rumored to Earn Millions in Proposed Las Vegas Residency
Harry Styles has been busy over the past two years performing for his sold-out concerts, but it appears that he won't be stopping anytime soon as he is reportedly eyed for a series of shows in Las Vegas that could earn him millions of dollars. Before discussing the recent rumors...
