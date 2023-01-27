ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon TOUR 2023: Fans Speculate Over NEW Cryptic Posts!

Fall Out Boy truly loves sharing cryptic messages online even though they already announced their upcoming album. This time, fans are convinced that the band is hinting about a possible collaboration with another pop rock group; who could they be?. According to NME, the band recently took to their official...
Michael Jackson Biopic Actor Finally Cast: Who is Jaafar Jackson?

The new Michael Jackson actor for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has been officially cast, and it's going to be his nephew Jaafar Jackson!. Earlier this year, Lionsgate picked up Antoine Fuqua to direct the highly-awaited Michael Jackson biopic titled "Michael." Fuqua has helmed a lot of critically-acclaimed films before, like "King Arthur," "Shooter," "Olympus Has Fallen," "Brooklyn's Finest," "Southpaw," "The Equalizer," "Tears of the Sun, "Emancipation," "The Magnificent Seven," and "Infinite," among many others."
Tom Verlaine Dead: Rockers Suffer Heartbreak After Losing 'Hero' in Music Industry

The music industry is mourning following Tom Verlaine's death. Multiple news outlets, including The Guardian and Fox News, reported that the legendary guitar player of the New York City band, Television, has died. He was 73. Patti Smith's daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, confirmed his passing. Verlaine's publicist also released an...
5 Musicians Whose Deaths Were Falsely Reported — Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, & More

There have been death reports that falsely reported musicians' deaths before their actual passing; some also published obituaries even when the artists were still alive as of press time. The music industry has been losing its veteran musicians in the past years, seeing the deaths of Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson,...
Linkin Park Comeback 2023: Cryptic Countdown Seen On Their Relaunched Website

Linkin Park appears to be making fun of themselves this time while teasing a significant revelation. The popular rock band from the 1990s and 2000s was one of the largest in the world, with songs like "Numb," "In the End," and "What I've Done" reaching enormous public popularity. However, the...

