Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ahead of Black History Month, two business owners are honoring their family legacy with a new product
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As January closes, two black business owners are getting a head start into Black History Month with a popping tribute. Exotik Eatz is a cajun food truck that revealed six new flavors of popcorn in dedication of two people who made their what they're able to achieve today a reality: their grandmother and great-grandmother.
KBTX.com
Branch Elementary Assistant Principal awarded ‘AP of the Year’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan ISD Assistant Principal is being honored for the hard work and dedication she puts in every day. Julie Brenner was surprised with the Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year Award by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. It’s a special recognition given to only one Region 6 AP each year.
kwhi.com
LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY
An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
Bryan Amateur Radio Club to host annual Winter Field Day exercises from Jan. 28-29
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Amateur Radio Club will be hosting its annual Winter Field Day exercises on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a press release from the organization. According to the news release, the exercises are meant to serve as a way to prepare...
Sam Houston State online Master's programs recognized in 2023 Best Online Programs
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — In a recent report from usnews.com on the best online programs, a number of online master's programs at Sam Houston State University were ranked highly in the United States. In total, over 1,800 colleges and universities were evaluated as a part of the assessment. Additionally, while...
Texas A&M Health to celebrate Health Hub Navasota opening on Jan. 28 with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas A&M University Health Science center will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for invited guests and public open house on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a news release from Texas A&M Health. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to 11...
KBTX.com
Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus. According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.
KBTX.com
No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Allen and Andor
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Andor and Allen, two pups that are six and 10 months old that are looking to be adopted. The phrase "opposites attract" apply in the case of these two pups. Andor is an energetic Husky Kelpie mix that loves to be active outdoors, while Allen is a more mellow Hound mix that will couldn't be happier spending the day relaxing on a couch. However despite their differing personalities, they love being around each other.
KBTX.com
Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate
BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
Emergency services discussed at meeting
Over 25 people were present at the Emergency Service District #1 meeting Jan. 23, 23 at the Falls Community Hospital Board Room with Wayne Young presiding. After discussing the options and pros/cons of the ambulatory services in Falls County, the group voted to offer a one-year contract to AMR insuring at least one ambulance in Falls County. It appears AMR is not interested in transports. It was understood that ESD #1 President Wayne Young would not sign the contract prior to meeting with ESD #2 and #3 who also met the same night at different locations. If in agreement, the cost will...
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into place for Lee County. Both of these essentially mean that freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.
Jane Long Intermediate PTO hosts first wellness workshop for students
BRYAN, Texas — The past three years residents have dealt with COVID-19, staff shortages, job losses, natural disasters, inflation, and more. However one woman is addressing a fact that everyone is well aware of: people are still struggling. Shanette bates is the President of Jane Long Intermediate School's Parent...
Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD. According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street. The...
Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
Southbound lanes of State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to be closed starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station has revealed road closures taking place on State Highway 6 from FM 2818 to Business SH 6 on Wednesday, Jan. 25 starting at 7 p.m. According to the announcement, the closure will run through 6 a.m. the day after, on...
Madisonville students are looking to make an impact in their community through a toiletry drive
MADISONVILLE, Texas — You often hear the phrase "it takes a village" when it comes to caring and looking after children. Yet, one local school district is applying that logic to the Madisonville community. Madisonville Elementary teachers and staff decided to create a toiletry drive to help the community...
KAGS
Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT
Bryan and College Station local newshttps://www.kagstv.com/
Comments / 0