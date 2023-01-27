ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAGS

Ahead of Black History Month, two business owners are honoring their family legacy with a new product

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As January closes, two black business owners are getting a head start into Black History Month with a popping tribute. Exotik Eatz is a cajun food truck that revealed six new flavors of popcorn in dedication of two people who made their what they're able to achieve today a reality: their grandmother and great-grandmother.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Branch Elementary Assistant Principal awarded ‘AP of the Year’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan ISD Assistant Principal is being honored for the hard work and dedication she puts in every day. Julie Brenner was surprised with the Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year Award by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. It’s a special recognition given to only one Region 6 AP each year.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

LONGTIME FORMER BRENHAM ISD TEACHER, COUNTY COMMISSIONER PASSES AWAY

An Army veteran, former Washington County Commissioner and long-time Brenham ISD teacher has passed away. Paul Ray Pipes died early Wednesday morning at the age of 94. Pipes was born on October 1, 1928 in Truscott, Texas. After high school, he served in the United States Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus. According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Allen and Andor

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Andor and Allen, two pups that are six and 10 months old that are looking to be adopted. The phrase "opposites attract" apply in the case of these two pups. Andor is an energetic Husky Kelpie mix that loves to be active outdoors, while Allen is a more mellow Hound mix that will couldn't be happier spending the day relaxing on a couch. However despite their differing personalities, they love being around each other.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brenham fetus burial investigation spurs online abortion debate

BRENHAM, Texas — The Washington County District Attorney's office decided not to file charges in a case on Sunday where a fetus was buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham. Since the start of Sunday's investigation, many have weighed in through online social media platforms. On Tuesday, the City of Brenham released more information about the investigation and many people quickly commented on the situation.
BRENHAM, TX
Marlin Democrat

Emergency services discussed at meeting

Over 25 people were present at the Emergency Service District #1 meeting Jan. 23, 23 at the Falls Community Hospital Board Room with Wayne Young presiding.  After discussing the options and pros/cons of the ambulatory services in Falls County, the group voted to offer a one-year contract to AMR insuring at least one ambulance in Falls County.  It appears AMR is not interested in transports. It was understood that ESD #1 President Wayne Young would not sign the contract prior to meeting with ESD #2 and #3 who also met the same night at different locations. If in agreement, the cost will...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Milam county. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put into place for Lee County. Both of these essentially mean that freezing rain is possible as the latest cold front brings temperatures to the steady 30s for the next 48 hours or more. Warm temperatures higher up in the atmosphere, and freezing temperatures at the surface could lead to minor ice accumulation, particularly on elevated roadways. Locally, most of the Brazos Valley will experience just cold rain. No other Brazos Valley counties are included in the watch at this time.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Jane Long Intermediate PTO hosts first wellness workshop for students

BRYAN, Texas — The past three years residents have dealt with COVID-19, staff shortages, job losses, natural disasters, inflation, and more. However one woman is addressing a fact that everyone is well aware of: people are still struggling. Shanette bates is the President of Jane Long Intermediate School's Parent...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Amid a growing freshman population, Texas A&M's Fish Camp is looking for a new home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fish camp has been a staple of Aggie tradition for almost 70 years, being the introduction for many students to what Texas A&M University unique. As the school’s population has grown, the camp’s current location at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, which is located two hours away from the campus, is no longer the best option to house the many incoming freshmen that are looking to get their first taste of what it's like to be an Aggie.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

TXB Store breaks ground on future store location in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The population in the Bryan-College Station area has grown exponentially over the years, attracting different businesses to settle in the area. The upscale convenience store company Texas Born, also known as TXB, broke ground in Bryan near the Candlewood Suites Hotel this morning, making way for new economic opportunities.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy