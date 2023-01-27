Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Dropped $165,000 to Take Taylor Swift on a Special Date
Jake Gyllenhaal went out of his way to spend big bucks when he was with Taylor Swift, including on this lavish date:
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
Annie Wersching, ‘24’ Actor and Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ Video Game, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actor best known for her roles in “24” and “Bosch” and for originating the role of Tess in the 2013 video game “The Last of Us,” has died following a two-year battle with cancer. She was 45. Wersching’s death was confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign, shared to draw financial support for the actor’s family. The campaign has been shared by Alexi Hawley, showrunner of “The Rookie,” Julie Plec, the showrunner of “The Vampire Diaries,” as well as “The Last of Us” creative director Neil Druckmann. Plec tweeted, “I became a fan from ‘24’ and was lucky to be able...
Elvis Presley Once Shocked Fans by Dropping a Loaded Gun Onstage
An avid gun collector, Elvis Presley once shocked an audience of fans by dropping a loaded gun onstage during a series of energetic dance moves in Las Vegas.
Barrett Strong, Motown Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 81
Barrett Strong, whose songwriting made him a key figure in the early days of Motown, has died at the age of 81. Strong was born in West Point, Mississippi in 1941, and grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He was first introduced to the music industry in the late 1950s, when he began singing with local gospel and doo-wop groups. It was during this time that he caught the attention of Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, who signed Strong to the label as a solo artist in 1959.
ComicBook
That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Seeing Mila Kunis As Jackie Again Was "The Strangest Feeling"
That '90s Show was released on Netflix last week, and the new sequel series sees the return of many actors from That '70s Show, including Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.
Lisa Marie Presley Underwent Extreme Weight Loss Regime Prior to Death
Lisa Marie Presley lost between 40 and 50 pounds in the weeks leading up to her death. TMZ reports that Presley underwent an extreme weight loss regime ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th — which she attended with her mother Priscilla. Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama, was nominated for Best Motion Picture, and actor Austin Butler won Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father.
Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Has Quips, Clues, Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Aniston: Watch
Following the events of 2019’s Murder Mystery Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) are real detectives but not really respected detectives in the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2. The film arrives March 31st on Netflix. Picking up four years later, the comedy mystery sequel finds the...
Rick Rubin Explains Why Paul McCartney Is the “Best of All Bass Players”
Rick Rubin might admittedly “know nothing about music,” but he seems pretty confident in his choice of the world’s best bass player: Paul McCartney. The producer gushed about the former Beatle in a recent interview with MOJO (via NME). “I thought about how everything I’ve seen, Beatles-related,...
Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage at Los Angeles Show: Watch
“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” included dinner and a show at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles last night when the singer lunged emphatically, causing his leather pants to rip wide open right at the crotch. Viewers near the front caught a close-up shot of the wardrobe malfunction,...
Jimmy Kimmel’s First Musical Guest Coldplay Perform “Clocks” for His 20th Anniversary: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first episode last night, and first musical guest Coldplay returned to the show to perform “Clocks,” perhaps with the aim of really rubbing Kimmel’s own mortality in his face. The performance had all the hallmarks we’ve come to...
20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023
With the calendar flipping to 2023, a new year of metal and hard rock music is upon us. While it’s often hard to predict which bands will release new music in any given calendar year, a number of highly anticipated albums are already set in stone, while others will likely get announced in the coming weeks and months.
The Boogeyman Trailer Reveals What’s Lurking Under the Bed: Watch
The film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1973 short story “The Boogeyman” has been lurking in the shadows since it was announced in 2018, but now the monster movie has finally emerged with its first trailer. The film stars Yellowjackets breakout Sophie Thatcher and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vivien Lyra...
Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”: Watch
With their new album So Much (for) Stardust less than two months away, Fall Out Boy are heralding its arrival with the second single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” The song comes with a music video in which FOB try to prank kidnap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. “Heartbreak Feels...
Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, frontman, guitarist, and chief songwriter of seminal guitar rock band Television, has died at the age of 73. Verlaine passed away on Saturday following a “brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith. “He died peacefully in New York City, surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed,” Smith said in a statement.
Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch
Prime Video has shared the teaser trailer for its adaptation of BookTok favorite Daisy Jones & the Six starring Riley Keough as the eponymous character alongside Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. Watch it ahead of the March 3rd premiere below. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name,...
seventeen.com
Britney Spears Reacts After Concerned Fans Direct Police to Her Home
Britney Spears is asking her fans for space and privacy after a string of concerned followers directed police to her home earlier this week. "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the "Toxic" singer wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
Jane’s Addiction Recruit Josh Klinghoffer to Fill in for Ailing Dave Navarro on Upcoming Shows
Jane’s Addiction have announced that they will continue performing without guitarist Dave Navarro, who is still suffering from the effects of long COVID. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer will take his place on the band’s recently announced upcoming tour dates. Navarro missed all of the...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream
Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Noah Weiland Shares Emotional New Single “Goodbye & Good Riddance”: Stream
Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, continues to forge his own path as a solo artist. The singer has unveiled the new single “Goodbye & Good Riddance” featuring Slayloverboy. Like his past solo material, the new song is based in a pop...
