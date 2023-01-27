ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Eagles dominate 49ers in NFC Championship Game to advance to SBLVII | UNDISPUTED

The Philadelphia Eagles had no issues winning the NFC Championship with a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Jalen Hurts had only 121 passing yards but the Eagles rushed for nearly 150 yards as a team. The Eagles defense forced three turnovers and also had three sacks while keeping the Niners to under 200 yards of offense. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rate the Eagles performance on a 1-10 impressive scale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW

The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes

Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs-Eagles: 3 key storylines to watch in Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles hammered an injured San Francisco 49ers squad while the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on a late field goal in Sunday's conference finals. As we look ahead to the big game, here are three storylines to watch in Super...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season

In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes carries Chiefs to SBLVII on sprained ankle | THE CARTON SHOW

After a 3-game losing streak to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are able to pull off an important win. Patrick Mahomes carried the Chiefs to an AFC Title win, and he did it on a sprained ankle. Craig Carton and James Jones talk the highlights of the game, including key plays missed by the Cincinnati Bengals that led to the Chiefs' win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race

SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments

The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup

There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...

