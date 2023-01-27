Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
prosportsextra.com
Tony Romo Nearly Drops N-Word / Racial Slur During AFC Championship In Wild Move; People Aren’t Happy
Tony Romo has been a big topic of discussion over the last few weeks and yesterday during the AFC Championship game it was the same thing. Hundreds of thousands of people complained about his performance announcing as it was terrible!. But not only that he nearly had one of the...
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament Projections: Tennessee moves up; Wisconsin, Kentucky on the bubble
Welcome to the top-seed line, . Following their eighth win in the past nine games, the Volunteers find themselves as a newly-minted No. 1 seed in FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy's updated NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament projections, which were released Friday. They are joined by Purdue, Houston and Alabama on the 1-line.
FOX Sports
Eagles dominate 49ers in NFC Championship Game to advance to SBLVII | UNDISPUTED
The Philadelphia Eagles had no issues winning the NFC Championship with a 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Jalen Hurts had only 121 passing yards but the Eagles rushed for nearly 150 yards as a team. The Eagles defense forced three turnovers and also had three sacks while keeping the Niners to under 200 yards of offense. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rate the Eagles performance on a 1-10 impressive scale.
FOX Sports
Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
FOX Sports
Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes
Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
FOX Sports
Chiefs-Eagles: 3 key storylines to watch in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is set. The Philadelphia Eagles hammered an injured San Francisco 49ers squad while the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on a late field goal in Sunday's conference finals. As we look ahead to the big game, here are three storylines to watch in Super...
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy injury leads to ugly loss to Eagles, end of 49ers' promising season
In the end, the San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense finally ran out of healthy bodies at the most important position on the field. When rookie Brock Purdy suffered a painful elbow injury on a strip sack by Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick with 7:03 left in the first quarter, that pretty much ended any chance for the 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). The Eagles cruised to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, with Philadelphia advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since after the 2017 season.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes carries Chiefs to SBLVII on sprained ankle | THE CARTON SHOW
After a 3-game losing streak to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are able to pull off an important win. Patrick Mahomes carried the Chiefs to an AFC Title win, and he did it on a sprained ankle. Craig Carton and James Jones talk the highlights of the game, including key plays missed by the Cincinnati Bengals that led to the Chiefs' win.
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
FOX Sports
The Eagles hoist the NFC Championship trophy and Jalen Hurts leads fans in singing 'Fly Eagles Fly'
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated the NFC Championship after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Quarterback Jalen Hurts sung "Fly Eagles Fly" with Eagles' fans.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
FOX Sports
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race
SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
FOX Sports
Bengals belong among NFL's elite. But this year, they fell just short
In the end, it was just a bit too much for the Cincinnati Bengals. And not quite enough. A bit too much desperation, tenacity and big play ability from the Kansas City Chiefs, who avoided having to make the galling admission that there is a team which has their number.
FOX Sports
Championship round odds: Best bets for Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
NFL Championship Sunday is upon us. Our best bets are 43-43-1, and I’m rolling with three plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work, with odds courtesy...
FOX Sports
Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments
The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.
FOX Sports
Ohio State hires James Laurinaitis & Tennessee extends Huepel's contract | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed Ohio State Buckeyes hiring former linebacker James Laurinaitis as a defensive GA. Joel believes that Laurinaitis can help transform the defense into a powerhouse like the offense is for wide receivers. He then discussed the Tennessee Volunteers giving Josh Huepel a contract extension after their 11-win season.
FOX Sports
Cowherd picks AFC, NFC Championship Games in 'Blazin' 2' roundup
There are only three games remaining in the NFL postseason as we've reached NFL championship Sunday. That isn't stopping Colin Cowherd from making his picks though. On Friday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd shared his conference championship picks in his latest "Blazin' 2" roundup. Here are Cowherd's picks, with odds...
