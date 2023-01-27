Microsoft and ArcelorMittal back MIT spinout trying to green the $1.6 trillion steel industry

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of Dec. 31, up from about 142,000 in 2021. Boeing employs about 136,000 workers in the United States. Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable...
CNBC
Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability. Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs told CNBC it was a "necessary intervention to help us to become competitive and lean in the way we go forward in the market." The company also says...
The Next Web
UK scientists discover method to reduce steelmaking’s CO2 emissions by 90%
Researchers from the University of Birmingham have developed an innovative method for existing furnaces that could reduce steelmaking’s CO2 emission by nearly 90%. The iron and steel industry is a major cause of greenhouse gasses, accounting for 9% of global emissions. That’s because of the inherent carbon-intensive nature of steel production in blast furnaces, which currently represent the most-widely used practice.
Hindenburg report crushes Adani empire: $52 billion evaporate in a week
U.S. investor Hindenburg Research has released a report and a statement accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of being the “biggest con in corporate history,” according to a report by the research group on Tuesday. Gautam Adani, the richest man in Asia and India, saw his wealth plummet to...
cdrecycler.com
Acerinox to boost North American Stainless capacity
Spain-based metals producer Acerinox has announced it intends to increase production capacity at its North American Stainless (NAS) mill in Ghent, Kentucky, by 200,000 metric tons per year, representing what it calls a 20 percent boost in capacity. The mill is one of the largest consumers of stainless steel scrap...
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
CNBC
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Motley Fool
Why Ammo Is Soaring 15% This Week
The slump in firearms sales over the past two years has also dragged down the ammunition market. Ammo is an ammunition supplier to both the civilian and the military market. The war in Ukraine has seen U.S. munitions levels drawn down, meaning they'll need to be replenished soon. You’re reading...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Gizmodo
We May Not Actually Need All That Lithium
Read any article about the clean energy revolution, and chances are you’ll run into some staggering numbers about how demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other minerals and metals is projected to rise over the next few decades. But the future isn’t set in stone. The U.S. may need...
Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts
Boeing has come up with a new advanced airlifter concept with stealth features to meet the growing need for more durable cargo and tanker planes.
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
The world's carbon price is a fraction of what we need – because only a fifth of global emissions are priced
At the end of last year, the world’s average price to emit one tonne of greenhouse gases was around US$5.29 (AU$7.77). For pricing to work as we want – to wean us off fossil fuels – it needs to be around $75 by the end of the decade, according to the International Monetary Fund. Why is the price still so low? Because even in 2023, close to 80% of the world’s emissions from land clearing, power plants, cars and industry are pumped into the atmosphere without any cost to the polluter. Carbon prices have long been favoured by economists and...
Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: consulting firm
It was cheaper to fuel a gas-powered car for 100 miles than it was to charge a comparable electric vehicle in late 2022, according to Anderson Economic Group.
CNBC
U.S. government should pay $14 trillion in reparations to Black Americans, say authors William Darity and Kirsten Mullen
To help close the racial wealth gap, the U.S. government should pay $14 trillion in reparations to Black Americans, according to William A. Darity and A. Kirsten Mullen, authors of "From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century." In an interview with CNBC, Darity, a Duke...
Scholz seeks to secure more critical minerals on South America tour
SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lobbied this week for South America to prioritize cooperating with Germany in its commodities sector as Berlin joins the race for critical minerals, with lithium key for its auto industry.
CNBC
Tourism is roaring back in China. But the $6 trillion consumer market is digging itself out of a deep slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
World's first hydrogen-powered train built in China, reports claim
According to Chinese media sources, the world's first urban hydrogen powered train has just rolled off the production line in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
Oil falls 2% as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped 2% on Monday, extending losses as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks weighed on demand and Russian exports remained strong.
