Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting
U.S. Treasury yields climbed Monday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year on Tuesday and considered the outlook for the economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up more than two basis points to 3.546%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading over five basis points higher at 4.263%.
London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge
A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
Mining Giant Rio Tinto Apologizes for Sparking Radiation Alert After Losing Device in Australia
A radioactive capsule used in Rio Tinto's Western Australia mining operations is missing and may have fallen onto a remote road up to two weeks ago. On Monday, an executive apologized for causing alarm. Authorities said the risk to the public was low but warned people to stay five meters...
U.S. Unemployment System Still Plagued by Delays 3 Years After Pandemic-Era Downturn
The U.S. unemployment system buckled in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Historically, high claims ran headlong into the reduced resources of state workforce agencies, but in this case they have also had to beat back elevated unemployment fraud and new CARES Act programs. The system hasn't fully recovered...
Debt Restructuring Framework Must Improve to Help Distressed Countries, Pakistan's Ex-Central Banker Says
Global bodies like the IMF need to step up and improve the framework for sovereign debt financing so that emerging market economies, like Sri Lanka, can get out of their debt distress problems faster, says the former central bank governor of Pakistan. Reza Baqir, currently the global head of sovereign...
