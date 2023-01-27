ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting

U.S. Treasury yields climbed Monday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year on Tuesday and considered the outlook for the economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up more than two basis points to 3.546%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading over five basis points higher at 4.263%.
NBC Connecticut

London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge

A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
NBC Connecticut

U.S. Unemployment System Still Plagued by Delays 3 Years After Pandemic-Era Downturn

The U.S. unemployment system buckled in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Historically, high claims ran headlong into the reduced resources of state workforce agencies, but in this case they have also had to beat back elevated unemployment fraud and new CARES Act programs. The system hasn't fully recovered...

