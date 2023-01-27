ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

bctv.org

PA Poultry Owners Should Take Steps to Protect Flocks Against Avian Flu

As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield remind poultry owners to protect their flocks, and their neighbors’ flocks, along with the commonwealth’s economy, against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) by remaining vigilant and reviewing and implementing strong biosecurity plans and practices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Harrisburg, PA – As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield remind poultry owners to protect their flocks, and their neighbors’ flocks, along with the commonwealth’s economy, against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)by remaining vigilant and reviewing and implementing strong biosecurity plans and practices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

2023 PA River of the Year: Susquehanna River, North Branch

The North Branch of the Susquehanna River in northeastern Pennsylvania has been selected as the state’s 2023 River of the Year, DCNR announced Wednesday. The public made the selection through online vote, choosing from among four waterways nominated. A total of 11,438 votes were cast, with Susquehanna River North Branch receiving 4,098; the Perkiomen Creek 3,110; Conestoga River 2,490; and Schuylkill River 1,740. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

What is the biggest threat to your county? The state's EMA has a map for that

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has released a map to show citizens of the Keystone state what the top threats are for each county. The list of threats includes severe weather such as snowstorms, floods, and tornadoes, natural disasters like landslides and wildfires, and rare instances like nuclear incidents and dam failures. Knowing the most likely threat in your area is the best way to know what you need to include in your emergency preparedness plan. Check out the map below to see what your county's top threats are.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

