The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has released a map to show citizens of the Keystone state what the top threats are for each county. The list of threats includes severe weather such as snowstorms, floods, and tornadoes, natural disasters like landslides and wildfires, and rare instances like nuclear incidents and dam failures. Knowing the most likely threat in your area is the best way to know what you need to include in your emergency preparedness plan. Check out the map below to see what your county's top threats are.

