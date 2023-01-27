Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
KSNB Local4
Kearney fifth grader earns finalist position in essay contest
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools fifth grader, Riley Week, is in the state’s top ten finalists of the Fifth Grade Essay Contest “What My Mother Means to Me.”. Each year American Mothers, Inc., a non-profit organization that has honored outstanding mothers across the United States since...
News Channel Nebraska
Blessing family, UNK coach proud to see Blessing Wrestling Facility completed
KEARNEY, NE — Practice is on at Nebraska Kearney’s new Blessing Wrestling Facility. From natural light, to ample room, to workout equipment… the new space feels like it has everything for the reigning national champion Lopers. Aside from a new set of graphics, there’s one thing missing for Coach Dalton Jensen: a visit from the facility’s namesake.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino sees early success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been one month since the Grand Island Casino opened up, and it’s already making quite the impression on the community. In just five day of business in December, it contributed over $97,000 to the state with more than $12,000 of that heading to the city and county.
KSNB Local4
Feb. 8 presentation focuses on the history of arts and culture in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Brown Bag Lecture Series will present “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney” on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event is hosted by the UNK Department of History. For 150 years, the residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene....
KSNB Local4
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
NebraskaTV
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
North Platte Telegraph
72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney
A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield. The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.
KSNB Local4
Minden girls basketball upsets Gothenburg to win SWC title
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Minden girls basketball took on top-seed Gothenburg in the championship game of the Southwest Conference Tournament Saturday. The Whippets narrowly beat the Swedes 54-51 to claim the title. Minden is the first SWC champion not named Broken Bow in the last five years. Watch...
KSNB Local4
Minden girls basketball whips up a big victory over Broken Bow
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - The #3 Broken Bow girls basketball team went up against #2 Minden on Friday. In the end, the Whippets get the 53-15 statement victory. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
KSNB Local4
York boys basketball blisters Aurora in Central semifinals
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 York boys basketball hosted third-seed Aurora in the semifinal round of the Central Conference Tournament Friday. The Dukes blew by the Huskies to advance to the championship, winning 60-38. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
KSNB Local4
Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
