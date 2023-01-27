Drug trafficker gets nearly eight-year federal prison sentence

A Spring Hope methamphetamine dealer caught up in a sheriff’s office dragnet in 2020 has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison despite pleas for leniency from his mother.

Christopher Pinner, 44, on Jan. 20 was ordered to be incarcerated for a total of 95 months by U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan in New Bern, court records online said.

Additionally, Flanagan ordered Pinner to serve five years under supervised release once he completes the prison sentence, the court records online said.

Pinner on Nov. 8, 2021, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute nearly 1.8 ounces of the powerful and highly addictive stimulant.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone in a Thursday news release expressed his appreciation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina for its help with the case and to Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Lemmon for prosecuting.

Stone has long made clear his team’s top priority is to go after gangs, guns and illegal drugs — and he has been working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to secure federal prison time for hardened troublemakers.

Pinner was on a long list of suspects arrested in 2020 in connection with “Operation Summer Heat,” which the sheriff’s office commenced to combat the sales of illegal guns and illegal drugs and to combat the violence brought on by gangs.

Pinner, whose address was listed on Circle Drive in Spring Hope, was responsible for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from South Carolina to the Nash County area, Stone’s office said.

Deputies stopped him in Rocky Mount after learning he was returning from a trip to South Carolina, the news release said. Detectives seized methamphetamine concealed in Pinner’s clothing. A federal grand jury indicted him on March 17, 2021.

Pinner’s attorney in the federal case, Moses V. Brown of Raleigh, in a document dated Jan. 15 that is part of the federal court record, asked for a reasonable sentence for his client, citing Pinner’s family ties and responsibilities and Pinner’s acceptance of responsibility.

According to Brown, Pinner’s actions are synonymous with those of an addict as opposed to those of an individual complicit in a conspiracy to sell drugs.

“He is an addict that upon purchasing drugs for his personal consumption would sell his last amount of drugs to get money to purchase more drugs for his consumption,” Brown said.

Brown also said that Pinner is the father of two daughters and that, while one daughter is a young adult and the other is 14, he has maintained contact with them and provides what little assistance he can to them whenever he can.

Pinner gave a verbal statement accepting responsibility for his conduct and entered into a plea agreement, Brown said. In doing so, he saved the federal government and the court time and resources that would have been spent on a trial and an appeal.

The federal court record also includes a letter from Pinner’s mother, Cherie Pinner, dated Jan. 15 and written to Flanagan.

She said her son was a successful student and an outstanding athlete when he was younger and that he was living a normal life in raising his two daughters and working a job to support them.

“He seemed to lose his grip following the unexpected death of his father from a stroke and his oldest brother to cancer,” the letter said.

“All of a sudden everything was in a tailspin and although he continued to work, everything else was swiftly deteriorating,” it said.

Pinner said her son in 2018 asked her to go to court and gain custody of his two daughters because he and his girlfriend were unable to provide for them emotionally and financially.

Cherie Pinner said she was granted custody after her son came to court and testified against himself and their mother.

Pinner said her son is not a trafficker but was addicted.

She also said that although her son’s actions have inflicted great emotional pain on his daughters, they are thriving because of his unselfish act of advocating for them in court.

“Not many would show that kind of love and care and I was proud that he did that for them,” she said.

She said his daughters are in touch with him and told Flanagan she hopes her son can be sent somewhere close so his daughters can visit with him.

“He is their touchstone,” Pinner said.

Pinner also said her letter would in no way be believable unless she acknowledged her own fault in the matter.

She said somewhere along the way “I dropped the ball” and failed to instill in her son the skills he needed to overcome grief.

“I failed the baby, but as I have said to him, at some point you have to pull up your own bootstraps,” she said.

“I also would be remiss for not saying that as bad as this experience is, it has most definitely saved his life,” she said. “Nothing is harder than watching a child slowly destroy himself, knowing there is nothing you can do but watch it happen.”

She said she is happy to report that her son’s thinking has cleared as the drugs have cleared from his system and that he has positive plans for his time in prison and his life after.

“For that, I am eternally grateful,” she said.

“I hope you can see him as a salvageable person, one who can come through this and still live a decent life and sentence him with some compassion,” she told Flanagan in the letter.

State records said Christopher Pinner was convicted in 2019 in Tyrrell County for driving while his license was revoked, in 2018 in Edgecombe County for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and in 2016 in Wake County for driving while impaired.

He was convicted in Nash County for felony breaking and entering and financial card fraud in 2015 and for driving while his license was revoked in 2008.