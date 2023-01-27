Greenville man faces child pornography charges

A tip led to the arrest of a Greenville man on a dozen charges for child pornography, with more charges likely, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Special victims unit detectives following up on a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, launched an investigation into Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, of 2417 Umstead Ave., a spokeswoman for the department said.

SVU detectives and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation ICAC task force on Wednesday executed a search warrant on Bogenn’s residence, the department said.

There, court documents show, investigators found pornographic photos downloaded to Bogenn’s computer that depicted minors believed to be between 13 and 16 years of age. The items were seized and Bogenn was arrested.

Bogenn faces 12 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, the department said. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

The police department said additional charges are likely forthcoming.