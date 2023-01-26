ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala

Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
COVINGTON, LA

