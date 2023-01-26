Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Hoping to attend LSU-Tennessee women's game? SRO, ticket sites may be only options left
Figured the Tennessee game was a good time to finally check out the LSU women’s basketball team?. You may be too late unless LSU decides to go SRO. The school announced Sunday that all advance tickets for Monday’s 6 p.m. game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center are sold out.
NOLA.com
LSU women's basketball team braces for tough challenge from traditional power Tennessee
Women’s college basketball seems to be gearing up for the showdown between No. 4 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina in two weeks. But the Tigers have a matchup that qualifies as way more than just another appetizer. Unranked and wounded women’s basketball blue blood Tennessee comes to the...
NOLA.com
LSU star Favour Ofili rolls to easy win in 200 meters at Razorback Invitational
Lining up in her first individual race of the young indoor season, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili made quite a splash in the Razorback Invitational on Friday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ofili, who opened her junior season by running a leg on LSU's 4x400-meter relay team at the Red Raider Open...
NOLA.com
Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
NOLA.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
NOLA.com
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
NOLA.com
Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala
Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced to prison for drunken boat crash that killed one, injured four
A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for a drunken boat crash that killed a woman and injured four other people in Bayou des Allemands on the Fourth of July 2020. Kevin Comardelle, 25, had pleaded guilty a year ago to vehicular homicide and four...
Comments / 0