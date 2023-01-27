Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
The Talented Mr. Drizzy: Every Hip-Hop Persona Drake Has Put On
Rap fans have been arguing over whether Drake’s propensity to pay homage is actually obsessive cosplay since he walked out on that Apollo stage dipped in Cam’ron’s fabled pink fur. Prior to his two nights at the historic Harlem venue, he revealed in his latest video that he purchased Pharrell’s N.E.R.D. chains. There’s also the time Drake purchased a microphone allegedly signed by Push, so this has been an ongoing hobby of his apparently. Someone on Twitter said he’s collecting rap artifacts like Infinity Stones. Whatever the case, he seems to be enjoying himself these days as he’s living out his dreams while sitting on top of the game. Here we’re gonna run down a list of instances he styled himself in iconic hip-hop attire and/or collected rap artifacts, and guess whether he’s paying homage, doing cosplay, or both.
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Chloë, and More
The last Friday of January is going out with a bang. This week, there are a lot of new music releases from both rising and established acts. Lil Yachty is back with an experimental album, Let’s Start Here, which features the standout track “drive ME crazy!” Chlöe is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album with the new single “Pray It Away.” And Rae Sremmurd have returned with their first release of the year “Sucka or Sum.” This week’s lists also includes new music from Zack Bia, Don Toliver, Midwxst, Denzel Curry, and many more.
Complex
Questlove Says Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Album Has Him ‘Hyped About Music’s Future’
Lil Yachty’s excellent new album Let’s Start Here, which arrived last week and has hopefully been on constant replay for anyone reading this, has inspired some understandably impassioned words from Grammy-winning musician and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove. Indeed, in a recent Instagram update, Questlove reflected on how much he...
NME
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’
Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
Barrett Strong, “Money” Singer Who Wrote Motown Hits Including “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Dies at 81
More than 73 years ago, Barrett Strong, as a singer, declared “Money (That’s What I Want)” — for the first hit single from the Motown empire. What he actually wound up getting was musical immortality. As a songwriter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnnie Wersching, Actress in 'Bosch,' '24,' 'Runaways,' Dies at 45Tom Verlaine, Influential Guitarist and Songwriter in the Band Television, Dies at 73Gregory Allen Howard, 'Remember the Titans' and 'Harriet' Writer, Dies at 70 Strong — who died Sunday, Jan. 29, at the age of 81 in Detroit — co-wrote some of Motown’s most enduring hits, with a variety of collaborators but...
Complex
Lance Skiiiwalker Announces ‘Audiodidactic’ Album, Shares New Single and Video “Beantown”
After dropping a pair of EPs in 2021, TDE’s Lance Skiiiwalker returns with “Beantown,” the first single from his forthcoming album Audiodidactic. Alongside the release of “Beantown,” which arrives with a music video, Skiiiwalker shared his idea behind the track. “I experienced Boston once while...
Complex
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on ‘SNL’
Lil Baby refuses to lose momentum. After notching multiple wins throughout 2022, the ATL native returned this week to deliver a stellar performance on Saturday Night Live. The episode, hosted by Creed III star Michael B. Jordan, marked Baby’s first time as SNL’s musical guest, but it wasn’t the first time he’s graced the stage.
Complex
Here are the First Week Numbers for Trippie Redd’s ‘Mansion Musik’
Trippie Redd has landed another top 5 debut. According to Billboard, Trippie Redd’s Mansion Musik debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning him 56,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, SEA units comprise 50,000 (equaling 68.1 million official on-demand streams), album sales comprise 5,000, and TEA units comprise 1,000.
Complex
Bam Margera Introduces Himself as ‘the Britney Spears of Jackass’ at Steve-O Tour Stop
Bam Margera is out on the road with fellow Jackass alum Steve-O after recently opening up about how he “basically was pronounced dead” after suffering a series of seizures during a widely publicized hospitalization. Per TMZ, which shared footage over the weekend of a show in Salem featuring...
Complex
Eddie Murphy Says He Would Do Another ‘Shrek’ Film ‘In Two Seconds’
Eddie Murphy is open to reprising his role as Donkey in a potential Shrek 5. During an interview with Etalk, Murphy expressed his desire for Donkey to get his own spin-off. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy shared. “You know, they did Puss In Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t as funny as the Donkey.”
Complex
Crave Is Adding Seasons of Pokémon Series Along With Two Movies in Canada
Following the news that the Pokémon anime series would be wrapping up its arc with decades-old protagonist Ash Ketchum, Crave will be preserving certain moments of the classic series in Canada by adding select seasons to its streaming service along with two feature films from the franchise. The official...
Complex
AI Generator Can Turn Any Subject Into a Drake-Like Song
Can’t wait for the next Drake track to drop? This website may scratch that itch. Drayk.it is an aptly named music generator that can turn any subject into a Drizzy-inspired record. Users simply go to the site, type in a song idea, and wait about a minute for GPT-3 to create a track. If you’re having trouble coming up with a prompt, just click on the dice on the lower right corner, and the AI technology will select a topic at random.
Complex
Drake Stayed at $75,000-a-Night Suite During His Weekend of Apollo Shows
Drake lived lavishly while performing at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater last weekend. According to Page Six, the Toronto rapper dropped $75,000 a night to say at a suite in the Mark Hotel, which the outlet notes is the largest and most expensive hotel room in North America. The 10,000-square-foot suite features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a steam room, a dining room that sits up to 24 people, a full kitchen, a grand piano, a balcony, and four fireplaces.
Complex
Fat Joe Calls Out Concertgoers Who Are Stuck to Their Cellphones
Fat Joe has some advice for concertgoers: Put down the mobile devices and enjoy yourself. The hip-hop legend explained his position via Instagram Live this week, where he stressed the importance of living in the moment, especially when it comes to events like live concerts. “We live one life …...
Complex
Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single
Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
Complex
Annie Wersching, Actor in ‘24’ and ‘Bosch,’ Dead at 45
MAnnie Wersching, best known for her roles on Bosch and 24, has died age 45 following a two-year battle with cancer, per CNN. Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist Craig Schneider, who shared a statement from her husband Stephen Full. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," he wrote. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
Complex
What to Watch This Week: ‘You People,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and More
The Complex Pop team has had a busy week. The Academy announced this year’s Oscar nominees and while there were some disappointments, there were also deep moments of excitement at the possibility that things might be progressing slightly in the awards world. In honor of Everything Everywhere All At Once receiving 11 nominations, the most of any other film this year, the A24 project will be making a return to theaters this weekend. So if you haven’t seen it yet, now is your chance.
Complex
Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His Break-Up With Lori Harvey During ‘SNL’ Monologue
It’s a year of debuts for Michael B. Jordan. The 35-year-old actor hit Studio 8H this week to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. During his monologue, he talked about going through his very public break-up with Lori Harvey. “20 years later, I just directed my very first movie, Creed 3,” he said. “But right after that, I went through my very first public break-up. Now, most people after a break-up would be like ‘I’ma get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘Alright, I’ma learn a new language.’” He then says in Spanish that he’s on Raya.
Complex
Sam Jays Calls Working Alongside Jonah Hill in ‘You People’ a ‘Dream Come True’
Sam Jay is making her film debut in You People hitting Netflix this week. For those who aren’t yet familiar, Jay is already a pretty big deal in the comedy and TV world. She has written for shows like Saturday Night Live and The Damn Michael Che and has a Netflix standup special Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning, as well as her own shows Bust Down and an HBO late-night show titled Pause with Sam Jay.
Complex
Fredo Bang Talks Having His First Child With Married Couple Annie and Sevyn Buffins
Fredo Bang is opening up about his entry into fatherhood. The 26-year-old rapper surprised fans this month when he announced the arrival of his first child, Payton. Fredo shared the big news in a holiday Instagram post, which showed him holding the infant in front of a Christmas tree. “I’m...
Comments / 0