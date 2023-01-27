Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
NBC Sports
Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
NBC Sports
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles
Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Sports
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
Breaking: Another Cowboys Coach Will Not Return
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be clearing house, outside of a couple of major coaching positions, anyway. Earlier this week, the team announced that several assistant coaches would not be retained. Sunday night, the Cowboys decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Now, the team ...
Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones in good spot, focused on winning Super Bowl | Opinion
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will be able to continue the journey towards a Super Bowl in 2023 at least with the comfort of knowing he won’t have hear anymore “disgusting narratives” about his future with the organization.
NBC Sports
Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss
Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
NBC Sports
How Reddick's Purdy strip sack impacted Eagles' win probability
The 49ers' fate was likely sealed on their first possession, resulting in a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick's strip sack of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who sustained an elbow injury on the play, changed the contest. The turnover and Purdy exiting the game shifted the win probability even more in Philadelphia's favor.
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona
American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the game, the fifth-most in...
NBC Sports
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers
You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
NFL
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons
Dallas is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. Pelissero added that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going...
