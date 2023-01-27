ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch

Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground

As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East

The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles

Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him

If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
The Spun

Breaking: Another Cowboys Coach Will Not Return

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be clearing house, outside of a couple of major coaching positions, anyway. Earlier this week, the team announced that several assistant coaches would not be retained. Sunday night, the Cowboys decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Now, the team ...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss

Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Reddick's Purdy strip sack impacted Eagles' win probability

The 49ers' fate was likely sealed on their first possession, resulting in a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick's strip sack of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who sustained an elbow injury on the play, changed the contest. The turnover and Purdy exiting the game shifted the win probability even more in Philadelphia's favor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona

American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the game, the fifth-most in...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers

You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
BOSTON, MA
NFL

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

Dallas is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. Pelissero added that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy