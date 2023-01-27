Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Bulldog Boys bully Bengals
Butte High VS Capital (Photo by Kristina Mengon for this Butte Sports file Photo.) The Butte High Bulldogs were eager to get another crack at another Helena team as they had just lost to Capital by 1 Thursday night, The Bengals came in with a 6-0 conference play record and 8-1 overall but Butte would change that as the Bulldogs handled them all night, although Helena would make it interesting in the second half Butte had control after a huge 19-4 run in the second quarter and got a big win on a snowy late January day.
buttesports.com
Bengals punish Butte defensively
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Helena today to take on the Bengals, Helena won in convincing fashion as the Bulldogs couldn’t notch double figures in any quarter of play tonight. It has been a rough season for the Bulldogs as they still adjust to losing the bulk of their scoring from a season ago. When watching these games, they are always in it they just have yet to put a complete game together.
buttesports.com
Bulldog Swimmers honor their seniors
The Butte High Swim team honored their seniors yesterday, they are pictured here in order as, Octavia Breeton, Jerica Hamburg, Ireland Johnston, Alex Kovnesky and Cora Rauch. The Butte High Girls took 4th and the Boys took 6th at the Butte High January Splash. Top 10 places for the girls:
buttesports.com
Weather causes postponements of sports competitions
Butte Central Activities Director Chad Petersen notified news outlets Friday that Saturday’s scheduled basketball games between the Maroons and Corvaills have been postponed due to dangerous travel weather. The BC boys were to play host to Corvallis while the girls’ team was to play in Corvallis. Petersen said makeup...
montanarightnow.com
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
Bald eagles flock to Logan Landfill
The Logan Landfill has turned into a great spot to do a little bird watching. Employees say they see about 50-60 eagles a day out there scavenging for food.
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
montanarightnow.com
CHEF'STORE opens 3rd Montana location in Helena
Helena's newest retailer opens its doors to the public Saturday. US Foods CHEF'STORE, a national chain of warehouse grocery stores, picked Helena for its 87th location and third in the Treasure State. "We've done well in Missoula, Kalispell, these mid-tier cities," US Foods Vice President of Retail Support Stan Walker...
montanarightnow.com
Trailer house near White Sulphur Springs considered total loss after fire Saturday
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - A trailer house west of White Sulphur is considered a total loss after a fire Saturday. City and county fire crews were paged out to the fire before 4:00 pm Saturday and found fire under the residence and fire interior in about half of the trailer, with fire coming through the front door and heavy smoke coming out of several windows.
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
NBCMontana
Crews called to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 south of Deer Lodge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Powell County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers that first responders are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident south of Deer Lodge. The incident site is on Interstate 90 near the Racetrack area. Montana’s road report website indicates multiple commercial vehicles were involved in the...
NBCMontana
Modular home manufacturer building massive facility in Butte
A major economic investment is coming to Butte that will shake up the housing construction industry. Representatives from Dvele, a company that designs, manufactures, and builds modular homes in the U.S. And Canada, is building a 450 ,000 square foot manufacturing plant at the Montana Connections Industrial Park in Silver Bow County.
What's up with the now-dilapidated building off 11th?
Before the building on the corner of North Roberts St. and 11th Ave. in Helena sat empty, it used to be something—an engineering firm, an attorney’s office, KBLL Radio.
