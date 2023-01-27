Read full article on original website
Buzz Aldrin Reveals: On the Moon We Were Ordered by Aliens To Move Away!
Buzz Aldrin: An amazing thing, even though we have always known of this possibility. The fact is that they (aliens) have ordered us to turn away! . Professor: What do you mean "warned to move away"?. Buzz Aldrin: I can not go into details, there are structures on the Moon,...
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023: ‘Seven months great war,’ economic collapse and … cannibalism?
It looks like we have made it to 2023, and there’s no doubt that just about everyone is counting on this year being better than the past couple. After several years of pandemic and just about everything else bad, it just feels like we are due for a good year.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Here's what 2023 has in store, as predicted by experts in 1923
A researcher collected century-old newspaper clippings with predictions in fields ranging from public health to beauty to transportation. Some have proven more accurate than others.
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?
Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
Here’s what you need to know about Earth’s core reversing its spinning direction
A new study has found that the Earth’s solid inner core layer might have slowed its rotation to a stop and recently begun spinning in the opposite direction.
Look at the face of the 'Jericho Skull,' buried 9,000 years ago with shells for eyes
The 9,000-year-old Jericho Skull now has a new face, thanks to the latest reconstruction techniques.
