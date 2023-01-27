ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents

The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk director of planning and community development named

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police search for missing man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds....
NORFOLK, VA

