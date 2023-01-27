Read full article on original website
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
WAVY News 10
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth residents
The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued...
WAVY News 10
Juvenile shot on Rip Rap Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries early this morning. At 3:31 a.m. police got a call about a shooting on the 100 block of Rip Rap Road. When officers arrived at the location they found a juvenile...
Community rallies in Hampton after Tyre Nichols’ death
People peacefully rallied in front of the Hampton City Hall to voice their frustrations following the video of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
WAVY News 10
Shooting investigation on Nickerson Blvd. and Glascow Way in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning. On Nickerson Boulevard and Glascow Way around 2:01 a.m., police received a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
Altercation at Starmount Pkwy 7-Eleven in Chesapeake leads to shooting
A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car on Shore Dr. in VB
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 2:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Shore Dr. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Police investigate triple shooting in Newport News
Police are investigating a triple shooting Sunday night in Newport News.
Man dies following shooting on Aberdeen Road in Hampton
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound after shooting in Hampton
According to police, the call came in around 6:50 p.m. in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. Police say a man is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Man seriously injured following shooting on 9th St. in Newport News
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He has been transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Driver dies after vehicle strikes guardrail on I-264 in Norfolk during overnight crash
A motorist died following an overnight crash on I-264 in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk director of planning and community development named
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
WAVY News 10
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea. He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on January 28, in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road. Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds....
