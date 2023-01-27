Read full article on original website
Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
