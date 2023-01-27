Read full article on original website
Autoblog
This electric pedal assist bike is designed for the outdoorsy family
For the outgoing family that loves an outdoor adventure, Urban Arrow Family bikes could be the mobility you’ve been hoping for. The electric pedal assist bicycles are designed for active families that like to ride together around the city or park. Urban Arrow claims its Family bike can carry up to four passengers in the “cargo” section. With the help of the electric pedal assist it can reach up to 15.5 miles per hour and can provide 31 miles of range when fully charged. The Urban Arrow Family bike has a max weight capacity of 551 pounds and a wide array of accessories to choose from. Learn more at na.urbanarrow.com.
How to use a Shewee on your backcountry adventures
We explain how to use a Shewee so you can finally pee standing up on your adventures and avoid all the mess and fuss of squatting in a thorny bush
yankodesign.com
Top 10 essential outdoor gear you need on your 2023 camping adventures
Getting back to the basics is always fun, especially if it involves heading outdoors, soaking up some sun, and enjoying the best of what nature has to offer. If you’re someone who loves camping and embarking on outdoor adventures, then you definitely need a few outdoor essentials by your side once you leave your house! You need products that help you get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. And, we’ve put together a collection of handy, reliable, and trustworthy outdoor gear that are the sidekicks you need next time you go camping. From an Edison bulb-inspired flashlight that emits a warm glow to a MagSafe-compatible power bank that is all set to go camping with you – these fun and functional camping designs are all you need for your next glamping trip in 2023!
cntraveler.com
The Best Après-Ski Scenes in Europe, From Chamonix to St. Moritz
In Europe, après-ski is a loaded term, one that when pronounced incorrectly sends shivers down the spines of ski veterans and those whose post-piste form has shifted from Jäger-soaked terraces and boot stomping to a hammam or hot chocolate and movie night. But they were complicit, they once joined the ap-ray (winces) crowds with semi-peeled salopettes, smudged mascara, and wild abandon.
Maxim
These Floating Camping Pods Are Suspended Between Two Mountains
A one-of-a-kind travel experience at this proposed property in the Middle East. Your next camping getaway just got quite a bit more interesting: Ardh Architects’ Floating Retreat concept offers up a good, long look at an otherworldly chance to sleep in camping pods suspended between two mountains. The exotic...
Caravan Agafay hotel review: This glam new desert camp is just a short drive from Marrakech
In a nutshell: This new camp from boutique hotel group Habitas nails the balance between hippie-rustic and effortlessly glamorous, giving Marrakech lovers a new option for a few nights outside the city centre. The neighbourhoodScattered in the dunes of the Agafay “rock desert” just outside of Marrakech, this collection of 20 canvas-topped suites is a remote-feeling, sunkissed nomad’s camp a 45-minute drive from Menara Airport. All around is a lunar-like landscape of rocky curves and dry scrub, with the odd silhouette of a roaming camel visible in the distance, and wild birds flitting down for a splash in the pool....
akc.org
Unique Winter Activities For Dogs
If you and your canine companion are getting a little weary of winter, there are still plenty of seasonal activities, both indoors and outdoors, to liven up your days. After all, your dog needs activity and stimulation, regardless of the weather, and it’s good for you, too!. Outdoor Winter...
Perspective: Winters are changing. It’s time to work together on climate change
Having as many voices at the table as possible is crucial in developing an effective climate strategy. As cities around the world that depend on winter watch temperatures rise and snowfalls decline, a bipartisan approach to climate change is needed.
Skiing and sustainability go hand in hand on an invigorating trip to Andermatt
“We don’t want to become like Disneyland, of course – but it’s important to be open to new ideas, to bring new life to the village.”Bänz Simmen, a local guide with an irrepressible energy and staggering depth of knowledge about Andermatt and the surrounding area, relays this at the end of our 90-minute tour around the Swiss Alpine village. By this point, I have lost all feeling in my feet – it is -10C – on a walk that was meant to last an hour. But Bänz was just bursting with interesting information, from the region’s ice age history and...
bikepacking.com
Bike Friday All-Packa Review: Small Wheels, Big Pedaling
The Bike Friday All-Packa is a first-of-its-kind, dirt-forward 20″ folding bike with room for 2.4″ tires and loads of provisions. After thousands of miles of use and multiple bikepacking trips, Joe weighs in on it with this thorough review…. Coinciding with their 30th anniversary several months ago, the...
tripatini.com
Everest base camp trek (EBC) in 2o23
Are you planning an Everest Base Camp Trek and looking for information about the route and maps of the trek? Look no further!. The Everest Base Camp Trek is a popular trekking route in Nepal that takes you to the base of the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest. The trek starts and ends in the town of Lukla, which can be reached by a short flight from Kathmandu. From there, the route follows the Dudh Kosi river valley, passing through several Sherpa villages and crossing high passes as it makes its way to the base camp.
