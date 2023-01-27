Getting back to the basics is always fun, especially if it involves heading outdoors, soaking up some sun, and enjoying the best of what nature has to offer. If you’re someone who loves camping and embarking on outdoor adventures, then you definitely need a few outdoor essentials by your side once you leave your house! You need products that help you get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. And, we’ve put together a collection of handy, reliable, and trustworthy outdoor gear that are the sidekicks you need next time you go camping. From an Edison bulb-inspired flashlight that emits a warm glow to a MagSafe-compatible power bank that is all set to go camping with you – these fun and functional camping designs are all you need for your next glamping trip in 2023!

17 DAYS AGO