Read full article on original website
Related
Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer
SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was sentenced Friday in a Monterey County courtroom after leading California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in October 2022. Bryan Felipe Aguilar, 26, was contacted by CHP while driving 110 mph down southbound Highway 101 near San Ardo at around 6:55 p.m. An officer caught up to Aguilar The post Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer appeared first on KION546.
One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police discovered over 30 grams of drugs and 27 glass pipes during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped the driver on his cell phone after passing a patrol car. Officers saw what looked like crystal meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police found 6.7 grams of suspected The post 27 glass pipes and over 30 grams of drugs found during Sand City arrest appeared first on KION546.
Central Coast law enforcement speaks on Tyre Nichols assault video
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several leaders with law enforcement across the Central Coast reacted to the released police video of the beating that resulted in the death of a Memphis, Tennessee father. Five Memphis Police Officers assaulted Tyre Nichols in early January, severely enough to cause his death days later. Law enforcement from the Central The post Central Coast law enforcement speaks on Tyre Nichols assault video appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase
WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Soledad man arrested in King City for rape, kidnapping
SALINAS VALLEY — Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to determine if there are additional victims of a rape suspect. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a photograph of Soledad resident Uri Deleon Carcamo, 21, who was arrested Jan. 23 in King City on charges of rape and kidnapping for the purpose of rape.
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: DUI suspect flips vehicle on East Lake Avenue
A Watsonville firefighter helps clean up the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East Lake Avenue at Blackburn Street Thursday night. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said Margarito Martinez-Garcia, 19, was traveling westbound in a Honda Accord at 7:20pm when he plowed into the rear of a parked Ford F-150 pickup. The impact flipped the Honda onto its roof. Pulido said there were no injuries reported. After a field sobriety test by Watsonville Police, Martinez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI. East Lake Avenue was closed down altogether for about an hour for cleanup.
Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Owen Avenue after being granted a search warrant. Police were granted the warrant after reports of suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment. Marina Police searched the home with a K9 unit and were alerted to a ghost The post Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment appeared first on KION546.
Lunchbox, laptop, DVDs found in search for SLO County boy lost in flood
“We will continue the search until we’ve exhausted all reasonable possibilities of finding Kyle,” a SLO County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police are searching for a Prunedale man they say is armed and dangerous who attacked an employee of a local business without provocation on Jan 20. Marina Police said they responded at around 9:38 a.m. to the 32000 block of Dunes Drive. They learned that an employee of a business had The post Armed and dangerous man wanted for beating man with brass knuckles and pulling out gun in Marina appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver off Fanshell Beach in Monterey County
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard and partners have suspended the search for a missing 27-year-old diver off Fanshell Beach in Monterey County Sunday. The search was suspended pending further information after Coast Guard and Navy responders searched over 17 hours, covering 128 square nautical miles with no sign of the missing diver.
Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Monday for the alleged drugging and rape of a victim in May of 2021. On May 15, 2021, at 5:09 a.m., investigators responded to Natividad Medical Center for reports of a possible victim that was drugged and sexually assaulted. The incident The post Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim appeared first on KION546.
Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Victim identified in Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court deadly shooting in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Jan. 25, 2022, at 9:59 a.m.- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in a Watsonville shooting Sunday night. Armando Eusebio Saldana, 39, of Watsonville, was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. He later died from injuries after being airlifted to The post Victim identified in Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court deadly shooting in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Top spellers compete in Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The top spellers from across Santa Cruz County competed in the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee on Saturday. The top two spellers from every public and private school in the county were eligible to take part. Spellers in grades four through six competed in the elementary division, while students in seventh through ninth grades faced off in the junior division.
esterobaynews.com
Search for Little Boy Swept Away Storm Takes Two Lives
Kyle Doan, 5, who has not been found since swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9. The Jan. 8-9 storm that caused widespread destruction from flooding, also claimed the lives of two and possibly a third person. Search and rescue crews have worked daily since the storm to find a...
Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Supplies airlifted to Big Sur coast residents trapped by Highway 1 slides
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 200 people living south of Big Sur remain isolated after a series of storms caused mudslides on Highway 1, leaving them unable to travel by car on either side. On Friday, various agencies from Monterey County, first responders, and community volunteers such as the...
Unhoused man found dead outside Housing Matters Coral Street campus
The man, known as Blake by those close to him, was a day-services participant at Housing Matters. The official cause of death has not been determined.
Comments / 0