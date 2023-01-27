Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
TBS Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite including a TBS Championship match. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:. * TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * TNT Championship No Holds Barred Match:...
411mania.com
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Captain Howdy Haunts Alexa Bliss (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss’ veering back over to the dark side was not enough to unseat the E-S-T of WWE. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bliss in their title matchup. Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail, but Bianca Belair countered with the Kiss of Death to...
411mania.com
Trish Stratus Announces Withdrawal From This Weekend’s WrestleCon
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced yestreday that she will be unable to make her scheduled appearance for today’s WrestleCon pop-up event in San Antonio, Texas as her little girl is not feeling well. However, she did not that she’s hoping to make some appearances on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. You can see the video she posted on the announcement below:
411mania.com
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will The Rock Wrestle at Wrestlemania this Year?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Last month saw the return of the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament! We’ve had two great first round matches so far: Thomas Hall vs. Rob Stewart and Steve Cook vs. Robert Leighty Jr. Today we’ll have the final first round match.
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
411mania.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Evolution, New WWE Playlist Looks At Armageddon 2003
– WWE has announced that it will celebrate twenty years of Evolution this week, the anniversary of when the group officially formed. The faction, which includes Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista and Randy Orton, came together on January 20, 2003. Two weeks later, they were given their name. The announcement reads:
411mania.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
411mania.com
WWE Royal Rumble Nets $7.7 Million Live Gate, Viewership Up From Last Year
WWE has announced that this year’s Royal Rumble event had a live gate of $7.7 million, the largest in the history of the event. That’s up 57% from the previous record, $4.9 million in 2017. The show was up 52% in viewership on Peacock from last year, the previous record. Merchandise sales were up 135% from the 2022 record. Sponsorship was up nearly 200% from last year. The company issued the following press release:
411mania.com
Wrestling Open Results 1.26.22: Lio Rush In Singles Action, More
The latest episode of Wrestling Open took place on Thursday, with Lio Rush competing and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV from Worcester, Massachusetts, below per PW Ponderings:. * Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera defeated Curt Robinson. * Channing Thomas defeated Love Doug.
411mania.com
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Happy With Saturday’s Royal Rumble Event
PWInsider reports that WWE is said to be ‘extremely happy’ with this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. They are also ‘thrilled’ with the Peacock viewership, which is reportedly much higher than last year’s event. Triple H previously said that the live gate at the...
411mania.com
Lance Storm Says Dolph Ziggler Was Handpicked To Get Spear By Edge In Royal Rumble Return
Edge made his WWE return in the 2020 Royal Rumble after years away due to retirement. When he hit the ring, the first person he speared was Dolph Ziggler. In a post on Twitter, Lance Storm said that Ziggler was handpicked for the spot. He wrote: “We specifically picked @HEELZiggler...
411mania.com
Sonya Deville Reveals Bloody Cut Suffered In Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville took a nasty cut during the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of it. The Smackdown star posted to her Twitter account with an image of the wound, as you can see below. Deville entered at #27 and lasted about...
411mania.com
Rumored Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
Fightful Select reports that the match order has been set for tonight’s Royal Rumble event, which happens at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. It was noted that it was subject to change. As of now, the order is:. * Men’s Royal Rumble. * Pitch Black Match: Bray...
411mania.com
NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows
NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.
Comments / 0