"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle
An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Beverley Reveals LeBron James' Angry Reaction In The Locker Room After Lakers-Celtics Game
Patrick Beverley shares LeBron James' angry reaction in the locker room in the aftermath of the Lakers-Celtics game.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.
NBA Players Are Pissed Off With The Referees After The Lakers vs. Celtics Game
Kyle Kuzma, Ron Harper, and Reggie Miller, to name a few, were livid with the calls.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk
Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shareef O'Neal reveals why his father is constantly 'attacking' players like Rui Hachimura.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Reveals Why He Traded Rui Hachimura To The Lakers
Wizards GM/President gets real on the Rui Hachimura trade.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Scottie Pippen Explained Why He Wasn't In The Original Space Jam With Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen couldn't be a part of the original Space Jam movie and a couple of years ago, he revealed the reason.
Suns-Bucks Jae Crowder move heats up trade speculation
The Jae Crowder situation should be resolved soon. The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade him ahead of the trade deadline and it’s looking like the Milwaukee Bucks are in the best position to pull off the move. The Bucks have been one of many suitors for Crowder —...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission
At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: John Wall Scouts Possible Los Angeles Trade Candidate
Los Angeles still has some assets to move.
