Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity

Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk

Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission

At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
