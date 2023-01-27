BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield officers who responded to Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a report of property damage quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple’s front door. According to police, video surveillance revealed one male suspect approaching the temple at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail, then lighting it and tossing it at the front door. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple, police said. The suspect, believed to be a Caucasian male, then fled down the driveway and away from the scene. Law enforcement officials in neighboring communities have since...

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO