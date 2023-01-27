ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

TAPinto.net

West Orange Statement on Synagogue Attack in Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, 2022, an unknown individual wearing a ski mask ignited and threw a hand-thrown incendiary weapon known as a “Molotov cocktail” at the front door of the Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Thankfully, the device did not work as intended and the damage was limited. Police are on-scene and working with all local law enforcement partners from Essex County, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, and security partners from other Jewish Communal Security Programs in New Jersey and New York as well as the Secure Community Network.   In the strongest terms possible...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Yale Daily News

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale rides hot shooting night to victory over Princeton

Yale (14–6, 4–3 Ivy) defeated first-place Princeton University (14–6, 5–2 Ivy) in an 87–65 victory on Saturday night to notch their third consecutive win. After a close first half of play, the Bulldogs ran away with the game thanks to a 52-point offensive eruption in the second half. The dominant performance established the Bulldogs as one of the teams to beat in the conference.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Princetonian

Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Police Increase Security Following Attempted Firebombing at Bloomfield Temple

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield officers who responded to Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday following a report of property damage quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple’s front door. According to police, video surveillance revealed one male suspect approaching the temple at 3:19 a.m. with a Molotov cocktail, then lighting it and tossing it at the front door. The glass bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the temple, police said. The suspect, believed to be a Caucasian male, then fled down the driveway and away from the scene.  Law enforcement officials in neighboring communities have since...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Ginny Duenkel Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

One of the largest swimming pools in New Jersey is the Ginny Duenkel Pool. The pool is really wide, much more than other pools, to this we must also add that the waters are shallow, which is ideal for both adults and children to swim without any inconvenience. It is...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. college football player charged in rape of woman in Pa., authorities say

A college football player from Morris County, New Jersey, is one of two men facing charges in the rape of a woman during a house party last year in Pennsylvania. Daunte White, of Wharton, a linebacker for the Saint Francis University Red Flash, was charged Tuesday with participating in the assault that allegedly occurred in February 2022, according to court documents.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

