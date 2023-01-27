ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

Largest Publisher of Scientific Journals Slaps Down on Scientists Listing ChatGPT as Coauthor

As some publishers are publicly — or secretly – moving to incorporate AI into their written work, others are drawing lines in the sand. Among the latter group is Springer Nature, arguably the world's foremost scientific journal publisher. Speaking to The Verge, the world's largest scientific publishing house announced a decision to outlaw listing ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs) as coauthors on scientific studies — a question that the scientific community has been locking horns over for weeks now.
ZDNet

AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist

The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
Interesting Engineering

Science journals ban ChatGPT from co-authoring papers

ChatGPT, the conversational chatbot from OpenAI might have authored many poems, essays, and even pieces of code so far but is unlikely to get author credit for a peer-reviewed paper anytime soon. Major science publishing houses like Springer Nature and Elsevier have specified that they will not consider ChatGPT as...
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
TheDailyBeast

Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’

This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
The Independent

Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid

Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
New York Post

Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’

Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
TheDailyBeast

The Horrifying Reason Why You Might Suck at Chess

Here’s a new excuse for blundering your queen: MIT researchers found that chess players perform worse when the air quality is bad.A new study published on Jan. 26 in the journal Management Science found that the amount of fine particulate matter in the air directly correlates to chess performance. Even a modest increase of air pollution results in a 2.1 percent increase in the probability that players make a mistake. There’s also an increase of 10.8 percent in the magnitude of the mistakes—which means that they’re more costly for players.“We find that when individuals are exposed to higher levels of...
Ars Technica

The generative AI revolution has begun—how did we get here?

Progress in AI systems often feels cyclical. Every few years, computers can suddenly do something they’ve never been able to do before. “Behold!” the AI true believers proclaim, “the age of artificial general intelligence is at hand!” “Nonsense!” the skeptics say. “Remember self-driving cars?”

