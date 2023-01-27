ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yale Daily News

Union Yes: Local 33’s three-decade road to recognition

With the support of 91 percent of graduate and professional student workers, Local 33 has won recognition as a union from Yale after 33 years of activism. Seven organizers spanning the union’s complete history spoke to the News about the decades of strikes, demonstrations, lobbying and organizing that paved the way for this year’s victory.
Yale Daily News

YCC holds referendum on Yale Corp democratization

In the early hours of Monday morning, banners appeared across campus in support of a Yale College Council referendum calling for the democratization of the Yale Corporation’s elections process. The banners, which read “Democratize Yale Corp. Vote Yes,” were placed at Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Phelps Hall and on a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

David Geffen School of Drama puts on “Marys Seacole” as first production of 2023

Friday marked the end of the week-long run of a student-produced production “Marys Seacole” at the Yale Repertory Theater. The play is the David Geffen School of Drama’s first production of 2023. Directed by Leyla Levi DRA ‘23 and originally written by Jackie Sibblies Drury ‘03, the play is inspired by the real life of Mary Seacole — a Black British-Jamaican nurse who cared for soldiers during the Crimean War.
Badger Herald

Biotech outreach specialist presents seminar on Xenos Paradox

Biotechnology extension specialist Tom Zinnen hosted a seminar on the Xenos Paradox and the future of science outreach Wednesday as part of the University of Wisconsin’s Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Zinnen said the name “Xenos Paradox” was inspired by the Zeno’s paradox. Zeno’s paradoxes of motion states for...

