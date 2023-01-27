Friday marked the end of the week-long run of a student-produced production “Marys Seacole” at the Yale Repertory Theater. The play is the David Geffen School of Drama’s first production of 2023. Directed by Leyla Levi DRA ‘23 and originally written by Jackie Sibblies Drury ‘03, the play is inspired by the real life of Mary Seacole — a Black British-Jamaican nurse who cared for soldiers during the Crimean War.

