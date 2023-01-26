ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Cut in front of this 1995 Mazda Miata in Fort Collins, and you’ll probably get an earful of Hornblasters Train Horn

By Paulo Acoba
tiremeetsroad.com
 3 days ago
The Denver Gazette

One dead after four-car crash near Boulder

A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road killed one person Thursday. The Boulder Police Department is investigating the fatal four-car crash, which happened a few minutes before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Boulder Police Department news release. A blue Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints

The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRDO

Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado officials for driver caution after 'alarming' uptick in struck-by crashes

On a snowy early morning last week, Colorado State Patrol trooper Cameron Gill was on the scene of a one-car crash in the Denver metro area. Not a minute after exiting his vehicle to speak to another first responder on scene, a vehicle smashed into the back of Gill’s patrol vehicle. The driver had disregarded pre-warning devices set up a quarter of a mile ahead of the crash in the westbound lanes of C470 at Santa Fe Drive. Attempting to pass other vehicles, the driver...
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
BOULDER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago

We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident

Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Guess who’s stealing from fire victims? | CALDARA

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year-and-a-month since the Marshall Fire swept through my neighbors in Superior and Lafayette. It wasn’t much longer back in time it happened to folks near Colorado Springs. After the Marshall Fire I saw police stationed outside the affected neighborhoods and...
SUPERIOR, CO

