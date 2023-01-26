Cut in front of this 1995 Mazda Miata in Fort Collins, and you’ll probably get an earful of Hornblasters Train Horn

Read full article on original website
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day GiftColorado JillLoveland, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
CDOT Begins Concrete Panel Replacement on I-25 Between Fort Collins and Wellington
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) started work on January 23 on a concrete slab replacement project on Interstate 25, with work taking place on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington. This project consists of removing and replacing designated concrete panels on I-25 between Mile Point 281 and MP 269....
Colorado city issues 'water bottle notice' while mysterious odor is investigated
The city of Dacono, which is located in Weld County, has issued a temporary 'water bottle notice' for the Eagle Meadow subdivision while crews investigate a mysterious odor that may be affecting the area's water. Officials from Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) first reported that they were investigating an unusual...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
One dead after four-car crash near Boulder
A four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road killed one person Thursday. The Boulder Police Department is investigating the fatal four-car crash, which happened a few minutes before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a Boulder Police Department news release. A blue Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound...
Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints
The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
1037theriver.com
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
Driver shot on I-70; westbound lanes closed near Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
4 people hospitalized in 10-vehicle crash on I-25
A 10-vehicle crash on I-25 sent four people to the hospital Saturday night, with one person suffering serious injuries.
I-70 truck driver shot during possible altercation, Wheat Ridge police say
Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a shooting of a truck driver during a possible altercation on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Colorado officials for driver caution after 'alarming' uptick in struck-by crashes
On a snowy early morning last week, Colorado State Patrol trooper Cameron Gill was on the scene of a one-car crash in the Denver metro area. Not a minute after exiting his vehicle to speak to another first responder on scene, a vehicle smashed into the back of Gill’s patrol vehicle. The driver had disregarded pre-warning devices set up a quarter of a mile ahead of the crash in the westbound lanes of C470 at Santa Fe Drive. Attempting to pass other vehicles, the driver...
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident
Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
coloradopolitics.com
Guess who’s stealing from fire victims? | CALDARA
It’s hard to believe it’s been a year-and-a-month since the Marshall Fire swept through my neighbors in Superior and Lafayette. It wasn’t much longer back in time it happened to folks near Colorado Springs. After the Marshall Fire I saw police stationed outside the affected neighborhoods and...
Boulder police investigating deadly Thursday crash involving four vehicles
Investigators were still trying to piece together what led to a deadly crash involving four vehicles in northeast Boulder Thursday afternoon.
