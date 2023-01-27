Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
No. 1 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Swept by Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – For the second straight night, No. 1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (18-8-0, 10-6-0 NCHC) dug itself a hole it could not get out of, falling 6-3 to Minnesota Duluth (12-13-1, 7-9-0 NCHC) on Saturday night at Amsoil Arena. The Huskies yielded three goals in the first period and couldn't rally to comeback, pulling within one score twice before falling by three goals.
northernnewsnow.com
Augustana ends UMD’s perfect conference record
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the UMD women’s basketball team hosted NSIC opponent, Augustana. Vikings finished with a 53-51 win over the Bulldogs to end UMD’s perfect conference record and 14 game win streak. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
UMD Mens’ Basketball picks up home overtime win over Wayne State
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night, the Bulldogs hosted their new NSIC opponent, the Wayne State Wildcats. After ending regulation 75-75, the Bulldogs finished with a 92-89 overtime win at Romano. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is finally here. On Sunday morning, dozens of mushing teams and hundreds of dogs gathered at Billy’s Bar just north of Duluth for the biggest sled dog race in the lower 48. While the energy was...
northernnewsnow.com
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
DULUTH, MN -- As the Beargrease 120 teams approached the starting line in Duluth Sunday morning, Rita Wehseler knew her dogs’ training load this season was a bit lighter than usual. “It’s been an interesting and tough year but I’ve been doing this for 20 years you have good...
northernnewsnow.com
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
northernnewsnow.com
Temperatures slowly rebound through the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday: It is a cold start to our week with temperatures Monday morning in the teens and 20s below zero. With a steady wind out of the west between 5-15 MPH that means we are looking at wind chills between 30-40 below zero. Through the rest of the day we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing onto either side of the zero degree mark. Winds out the west between 5-15 MPH means, wind chills remain in the teens and 20s below zero for much of the day. Tonight, we are a tad warmer with overnight low in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills 20-30 below zero.
northernnewsnow.com
A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a new artistic spin on an old-time tradition at the Duluth Public Library Saturday. If you’ve stopped into the library in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a penny press machine. It’s part of a project called the Minnesota...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth balloon artist twists bouquets for Valentine’s Day
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday. Schultze works out of Hucklebeary in Downtown Duluth, just off Superior Street. The roses are hand twisted by Schultze, who originally got the idea...
mprnews.org
Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection
This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
northernnewsnow.com
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
WDIO-TV
What you need to know about estate planning: Power of attorney explained
Yvonne Michaud Novak is an estate planning expert. The attorney in Duluth sat down with WDIO to explain a few terms that we’ve heard, but maybe don’t completely understand. The first one is power of attorney. Maybe you’ve been asked to be one. Novak said, “The person...
