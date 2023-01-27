Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
Two-vehicle crash in southeast valley kills one, injures six, police say
A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
Metro investigating woman’s death in Spring Valley as homicide
Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body near Spring Valley High School.
Missing Hiker Found Dead Following 250-Foot Fall in Las Vegas Conservation Area
A young hiker missing since January 24 was found dead in Red Rock Canyon, a popular hiking area in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 pm on the 24th, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An airman at Nellis Air Force Base, Saunders was hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area when he went missing.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
Police located 19-year-old previously last seen in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Anabel Ceja, who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
news3lv.com
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
Tree planting ceremony in North Las Vegas to honor 9 lives lost in car crash
The sole survivor of last year's nine-car crash in North Las Vegas joined the city to honor those killed, with a tree planting ceremony Sunday. The ceremony is not just about remembering the lives lost, but also raising awareness so something like this does not happen again.
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigate possible hit-and-run after 77-year-old man found dead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that happened Friday morning that left one dead. According to LVMPD, between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14, a possible automobile vs. pedestrian collision happened on Brent Thurman Way north of West Hacienda Avenue. Police said...
NLV police investigate crash late Saturday that injured motorcyclist in northeast valley
North Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist could have been driving impaired and speeding in a crash late Saturday with an SUV that was pulling out of a shopping center lot in the northeast valley.
Man with ‘suspicious’ injuries killed in ‘possible’ Las Vegas valley hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in what Las Vegas police called a “possible” vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run Friday morning. The possible hit-and-run happened between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. near Brent Thurman Way and Hacienda Avenue, police said. A 77-year-old man was found on the side of the road with serious injuries […]
Woman, 19, in critical condition after being struck by car in 2nd Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old woman was reportedly in critical condition Friday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Just after 10 a.m. Friday, a 2004 Infinity G35 was driving east on Stewart Avenue approaching the intersection with Ronald Lane, near Pecos Road, while […]
Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds
U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
22-year-old Nellis Airmen found dead in Red Rock Canyon
A 22-year-old hiker was found dead at Red Rock Canyon after he was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clark County Coroner.
State Police investigating fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday on U.S. 95 about 15 miles north of Searchlight. Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle rollover near mile marker 34 on U.S. 95 shortly after 5 a.m., where a man driving a black Nissan sedan was […]
KTNV
Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
