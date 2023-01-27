ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police investigate possible hit-and-run after 77-year-old man found dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that happened Friday morning that left one dead. According to LVMPD, between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14, a possible automobile vs. pedestrian collision happened on Brent Thurman Way north of West Hacienda Avenue. Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV

