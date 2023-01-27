MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a red-hot start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that keyed a blowout win over Portland State on Saturday. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since she was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this week. Her energy has become contagious and the end result against the Vikings was a surprisingly one-sided 88-56 triumph in front of 3,062 fans.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO