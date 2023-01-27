Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte holds off Helena to hand the Bengals their first loss in over a month
BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Helena Bengals in a Western AA matchup on Saturday afternoon. With a 58-49 victory, Butte handed Helena their first loss since Dec. 16. Helena entered the matchup undefeated in conference games and an 8-1 record overall. The Bulldogs stifled the Bengals throughout the game to earn the upset win.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team is full of excellent student-athletes that solidify their futures in the classroom, while putting on a show on the court. When it comes to the fundamentals of basketball, Soda Rice is as crisp as it gets and by now...
406mtsports.com
Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State
MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a red-hot start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that keyed a blowout win over Portland State on Saturday. A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since she was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this week. Her energy has become contagious and the end result against the Vikings was a surprisingly one-sided 88-56 triumph in front of 3,062 fans.
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach: Following his father's footsteps
BUTTE – As a senior in high school, Montana Tech forward Caleb Bellach was living the dream. He helped lead Manhattan Christian to an undefeated season and a Class C State title. “It was amazing, especially because my sophomore and junior year we made it all the way to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
montanarightnow.com
CHEF'STORE opens 3rd Montana location in Helena
Helena's newest retailer opens its doors to the public Saturday. US Foods CHEF'STORE, a national chain of warehouse grocery stores, picked Helena for its 87th location and third in the Treasure State. "We've done well in Missoula, Kalispell, these mid-tier cities," US Foods Vice President of Retail Support Stan Walker...
Bald eagles flock to Logan Landfill
The Logan Landfill has turned into a great spot to do a little bird watching. Employees say they see about 50-60 eagles a day out there scavenging for food.
NBCMontana
Crews called to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 south of Deer Lodge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Powell County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers that first responders are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident south of Deer Lodge. The incident site is on Interstate 90 near the Racetrack area. Montana’s road report website indicates multiple commercial vehicles were involved in the...
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
NBCMontana
Modular home manufacturer building massive facility in Butte
A major economic investment is coming to Butte that will shake up the housing construction industry. Representatives from Dvele, a company that designs, manufactures, and builds modular homes in the U.S. And Canada, is building a 450 ,000 square foot manufacturing plant at the Montana Connections Industrial Park in Silver Bow County.
What's up with the now-dilapidated building off 11th?
Before the building on the corner of North Roberts St. and 11th Ave. in Helena sat empty, it used to be something—an engineering firm, an attorney’s office, KBLL Radio.
