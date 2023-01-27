ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Some school districts cancel classes as winter weather hits North Texas

DALLAS - Some North Texas school districts have already canceled classes because of the wintry weather. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. They include Aledo, Argyle, Aubrey, Azle, Brock, Castleberry, Celina, Dublin, Eagle-Mountain-Saginaw, Gordon, Granbury, Jacksboro, Lake Worth, Little...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board

Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
dallasisd.org

District open Monday, Jan. 30, monitors weather conditions this week

All Dallas ISD schools and offices will be open Monday, Jan. 30. The district will continue to monitor weather conditions this week. We encourage families to send students to school with warm clothing and coats, as temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing. Please continue to check the district website at dallasisd.org and social media channels daily for the official word on school openings or closings.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Texas African American Museum celebrates 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver’s East Texas tour

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George Washington Carver toured the East Texas and Dallas area 100 years ago teaching about agriculture and how to put nutrients back into the soil. In honor of his teachings, the Texas African American Museum celebrated the anniversary of his tour by unveiling a special piece of art featuring Professor George Washington Carver, valued at $6,500.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Permit Department Vacancies Afflict Broadnax

To get Dallas’ building permit department running like a well-oiled machine, the City must first resolve its current staffing shortage. The building permit process in Dallas is managed by the City’s Development Services Department (DSD), which is responsible for reviewing and approving building plans and issuing construction permits, whether residential, commercial, or multifamily.
WFAA

DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, from roads to closings

DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy