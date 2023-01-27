ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games.
