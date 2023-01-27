ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Montana legislators to hear bill on patient care

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana legislators on the House Judiciary Committee are scheduled to have a hearing today on a bill that says a health care institution or payers may not be required to participate in services that violate their conscience, including by permitting the use of its facilities. This...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana VA hosts virtual women veterans town hall

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA is inviting women veterans to a virtual town hall Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The town hall provides women veterans an opportunity to hear from a women-specific healthcare team and to hear more about services available to all enrolled female veterans. Services available...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Nonprofit launches resource fund to reduce bear conflicts in communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The nonprofit People and Carnivores will provide a resource fund to help communities in western Montana prevent human-bear conflicts. The Bear Smart Community Resource Fund will support projects designed to reduce attractants like garbage so bears stay out of properties. The initiative encourages community leaders and...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana's budding pot industry

It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Montana leaders, environmentalists react to Colstrip acquisition

At a legislative reception at a hotel in Helena, leaders with NorthWestern Energy and Spokane-based Avista Utilities announced the big news: that Montana's largest utility will acquire Avista's stake in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The move would double NorthWestern’s share in the plant’s last two remaining units even as...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Can elder care survive the 2023 Montana Legislature?

Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte rings in the Year of the Rabbit

MISSOULA, Mont. — Folks in Butte report the Chinese New Year celebration over the weekend was a success. They say it was cold, but worth it, and a great way to bring in the Year of the Rabbit!. The parade honors the Chinese influence on the town. Butte-Silver Bow...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Through with Chew Week aims to educate those who use tobacco

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City County Public Health Department will host Through with Chew Week this February to educate Montanans about the health risks of smokeless tobacco and benefits of quitting. The week of Feb. 19-25 will be dedicating to raising awareness about the dangers of chew. MCCPHD...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Local school nurse receives grant from DPHHS

MISSOULA, Mont. — A local school nurse received a $1,000 Department of Public Health and Human Services school health grant to contribute to staff CPR and first aid training in the Whitehall School District. Registered nurse Krista Glaus provides nursing services to the Whitehall School District and was among...
MISSOULA, MT
Idaho Capital Sun

Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims

When Montana state Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The land they had leased to raise cattle was outside the Holy Family Mission, southeast of Browning. From 1890 to the mid-1930s, the site […] The post Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gianforte delivers second State of the State

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
MONTANA STATE
News-Medical.net

Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe

Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Historical Society seeks nominations for Heritage Awards

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society is seeking nominations for people and organizations eligible for the Heritage Keeper Awards. The MHS Board of Trustees will honor up to three people or organizations whose commitment to identifying and preserving historical and cultural heritage. The nomination form can be found...
MONTANA STATE

