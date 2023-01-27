Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana legislators to hear bill on patient care
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana legislators on the House Judiciary Committee are scheduled to have a hearing today on a bill that says a health care institution or payers may not be required to participate in services that violate their conscience, including by permitting the use of its facilities. This...
NBCMontana
Montana VA hosts virtual women veterans town hall
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana VA is inviting women veterans to a virtual town hall Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The town hall provides women veterans an opportunity to hear from a women-specific healthcare team and to hear more about services available to all enrolled female veterans. Services available...
Some Spud from Idaho Says They’re Better than Montana
Look. I'm all about talkin' trash. I grew up playing basketball in the 90s south of Chicago. So when someone tagged me in a LinkedIn post where some spud from Idaho was saying how Idaho was better than Montana- I was more than willing to jump in. Instead of trash...
NBCMontana
Nonprofit launches resource fund to reduce bear conflicts in communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The nonprofit People and Carnivores will provide a resource fund to help communities in western Montana prevent human-bear conflicts. The Bear Smart Community Resource Fund will support projects designed to reduce attractants like garbage so bears stay out of properties. The initiative encourages community leaders and...
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ypradio.org
Montana lawmakers hear testimony on a bill to restrict transgender care options
More than 100 people testified during a marathon hearing Friday on a policy to restrict health care for transgender youth. The measure was revived in the Montana Legislature after failing to pass two years ago. Jessica Van Garderen, a Belgrade mom, told a committee of lawmakers considering Senate Bill 99...
Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry
It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Attorney Gets Funds to Stop Youth Crime Before it Starts
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich told KGVO News in an exclusive interview on Friday about Montana’s share in funds from the U.S. Department Office for Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention. “Far too often our work at the U.S. Department of Justice is reactionary; where...
ypradio.org
Montana leaders, environmentalists react to Colstrip acquisition
At a legislative reception at a hotel in Helena, leaders with NorthWestern Energy and Spokane-based Avista Utilities announced the big news: that Montana's largest utility will acquire Avista's stake in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The move would double NorthWestern’s share in the plant’s last two remaining units even as...
newsfromthestates.com
Can elder care survive the 2023 Montana Legislature?
Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.
NBCMontana
Butte rings in the Year of the Rabbit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Folks in Butte report the Chinese New Year celebration over the weekend was a success. They say it was cold, but worth it, and a great way to bring in the Year of the Rabbit!. The parade honors the Chinese influence on the town. Butte-Silver Bow...
NBCMontana
Through with Chew Week aims to educate those who use tobacco
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City County Public Health Department will host Through with Chew Week this February to educate Montanans about the health risks of smokeless tobacco and benefits of quitting. The week of Feb. 19-25 will be dedicating to raising awareness about the dangers of chew. MCCPHD...
NBCMontana
Local school nurse receives grant from DPHHS
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local school nurse received a $1,000 Department of Public Health and Human Services school health grant to contribute to staff CPR and first aid training in the Whitehall School District. Registered nurse Krista Glaus provides nursing services to the Whitehall School District and was among...
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
51 Common Items You Think Montana Goodwill Accepts, But Do not
If you are anything like me, you tend to have things laying around that you don't necessarily need or want anymore. Some are in good condition and have a little life left in them; some just need to go to the trash, where you will never see them again. When...
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
When Montana state Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The land they had leased to raise cattle was outside the Holy Family Mission, southeast of Browning. From 1890 to the mid-1930s, the site […] The post Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NBCMontana
Gianforte delivers second State of the State
HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years...
News-Medical.net
Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
NBCMontana
Montana Historical Society seeks nominations for Heritage Awards
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society is seeking nominations for people and organizations eligible for the Heritage Keeper Awards. The MHS Board of Trustees will honor up to three people or organizations whose commitment to identifying and preserving historical and cultural heritage. The nomination form can be found...
