ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials

Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
LATROBE, PA
papreplive.com

Perkiomen Valley boys basketball downs Norristown in postseason push

COLLEGEVILLE >> Not too many boys basketball teams in District 1 are in as interesting a position as Perkiomen Valley is. While the Vikings came out strong in non-league play to kick off the season, loss after loss hit within the Pioneer Athletic Conference. Despite that, Perkiomen Valley finds itself ranked No. 9 in the Class 6A field with a chance to host a postseason game or potentially earn a bye.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Boys Basketball: Kwaidah, Sun Valley showing growth with win over Upper Merion

ASTON – A year ago, Chris Kwaidah was one of Delco’s most prolific 3-point shooters as a junior at Sun Valley. A year older and stronger, Kwaidah’s shooting touch remains. But the skillet surrounding his long-range ability is so much more complete. So in games like Saturday’s 66-59 win over Upper Merion, you might have expected the back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to stem the tide of a Vikings’ rally – one a catch-and-shoot on the wing; one an in-your-face transition triple.
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge stays on course, holds off rival Souderton

FRANCONIA >> Souderton never let up, but Pennridge played with a fourth-quarter calm it hopes to carry forward. “We felt this was gonna be a tough game,” Rams coach Dean Behrens said of Friday night’s clash with the rival Big Red. “(Coach Okoteh Sackitey) has got them playing hard. They’re still engaged. Whether it’s Souderton, Central Bucks East or anyone else in the division, they’re gonna be hard-fought games. This league has shown how difficult it is on a night-in, night-out basis. So we feel good about this win.”
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

DJ Cerisier sparks Upper Dublin’s comeback win over Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> DJ Cerisier may be making his decision on where he will be playing college football in the next few days, but the Upper Dublin guard isn’t finished with basketball quite yet. Cerisier scored or assisted on 14 of the Cardinals final 19 points as they rallied...
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Souderton rallies past Pennridge with 4th quarter shutout

EAST ROCKHILL >> Basketball is commonly referred to as a game of runs. But roller coaster was a more fitting description for the Souderton girls team’s contest with host Pennridge Friday night. Eleven straight points to end the first quarter had the Indians up 17-4 only for the advantage...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Villa Maria Academy swimmers, divers sparkle in victory against VJM

Malvern >> The Villa Maria Academy swimming and diving team (4-2 overall, 3-1 AACA) displayed its depth of talent — particularly in diving — during its 104-75 win against Villa Joseph Marie Saturday at Malvern Prep. Leading the way for the Hurricanes was sophomore Keriann Collison, who won...
MALVERN, PA
capitalsoutsider.com

Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
HERSHEY, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Taking a Look at Steve Little & Kermit Cintron, Reading, PA’s Two World Champs!

By Ken Hissner: In talking with that well-known and well-respected gym owner, manager, advisor, trainer, cut-man, and former business owner from Reading, Pa, Rich Ormsbee, we discussed his city’s two world champions he was involved with. That being the WBA Super Middleweight champion Steve “Lightning” Little and the IBF...
READING, PA
therecord-online.com

Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy

NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rustic Craftsman Estate in Milford

Do you dream of entertaining on a grand scale? How about trying your hand at farming? You can do both at this grand estate with the air of a National Park lodge. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One...
MILFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy