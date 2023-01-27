Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
papreplive.com
Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Haverford remains undefeated with win over Conestoga
Haverford added another win to the total Saturday, in sight of the regular-season finished line. Caroline Dotsey scored 16 points as the Fords moved to 19-0 with a 36-33 win over Conestoga and earned the 300th career win for head coach Lauren Pellicane. It’s the second narrow win for the...
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley boys basketball downs Norristown in postseason push
COLLEGEVILLE >> Not too many boys basketball teams in District 1 are in as interesting a position as Perkiomen Valley is. While the Vikings came out strong in non-league play to kick off the season, loss after loss hit within the Pioneer Athletic Conference. Despite that, Perkiomen Valley finds itself ranked No. 9 in the Class 6A field with a chance to host a postseason game or potentially earn a bye.
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Kwaidah, Sun Valley showing growth with win over Upper Merion
ASTON – A year ago, Chris Kwaidah was one of Delco’s most prolific 3-point shooters as a junior at Sun Valley. A year older and stronger, Kwaidah’s shooting touch remains. But the skillet surrounding his long-range ability is so much more complete. So in games like Saturday’s 66-59 win over Upper Merion, you might have expected the back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to stem the tide of a Vikings’ rally – one a catch-and-shoot on the wing; one an in-your-face transition triple.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 27): Methacton boys basketball edges Owen J. Roberts
Highlights: Alex Hermann scored 15 and Evan Spang 11 to lead the Warriors (6-2 Liberty, 8-3 PAC, 14-6 overall) to a win on the road Friday night. Luke Fryer scored 16 and Tyler Rossi added 12 points for the Wildcats (1-7, 2-9, 6-14). Pottstown 66, La Academia Charter 56. Highlights:...
papreplive.com
Pennridge stays on course, holds off rival Souderton
FRANCONIA >> Souderton never let up, but Pennridge played with a fourth-quarter calm it hopes to carry forward. “We felt this was gonna be a tough game,” Rams coach Dean Behrens said of Friday night’s clash with the rival Big Red. “(Coach Okoteh Sackitey) has got them playing hard. They’re still engaged. Whether it’s Souderton, Central Bucks East or anyone else in the division, they’re gonna be hard-fought games. This league has shown how difficult it is on a night-in, night-out basis. So we feel good about this win.”
papreplive.com
DJ Cerisier sparks Upper Dublin’s comeback win over Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> DJ Cerisier may be making his decision on where he will be playing college football in the next few days, but the Upper Dublin guard isn’t finished with basketball quite yet. Cerisier scored or assisted on 14 of the Cardinals final 19 points as they rallied...
papreplive.com
Photo gallery: Malvern Prep v. Bethlehem Catholic
papreplive.com
Souderton rallies past Pennridge with 4th quarter shutout
EAST ROCKHILL >> Basketball is commonly referred to as a game of runs. But roller coaster was a more fitting description for the Souderton girls team’s contest with host Pennridge Friday night. Eleven straight points to end the first quarter had the Indians up 17-4 only for the advantage...
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin’s Amy Ngo sets new career-high with 31 points in win over Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> In just her fifth game of the season, Amy Ngo was perfect from the field. The Upper Dublin junior guard went 11-for-11 and scored a career-high 31 points in a 61-32 Suburban One League Liberty Division win over Wissahickon Friday evening at Wissahickon High School. “It felt...
papreplive.com
Villa Maria Academy swimmers, divers sparkle in victory against VJM
Malvern >> The Villa Maria Academy swimming and diving team (4-2 overall, 3-1 AACA) displayed its depth of talent — particularly in diving — during its 104-75 win against Villa Joseph Marie Saturday at Malvern Prep. Leading the way for the Hurricanes was sophomore Keriann Collison, who won...
capitalsoutsider.com
Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
BoxingNews24.com
Taking a Look at Steve Little & Kermit Cintron, Reading, PA’s Two World Champs!
By Ken Hissner: In talking with that well-known and well-respected gym owner, manager, advisor, trainer, cut-man, and former business owner from Reading, Pa, Rich Ormsbee, we discussed his city’s two world champions he was involved with. That being the WBA Super Middleweight champion Steve “Lightning” Little and the IBF...
therecord-online.com
Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
2-vehicle crash closed I-78 West near Lehigh County border (UPDATE)
A Monday morning crash closed Interstate 78 West for more than an hour near the border between Lehigh and Berks counties. The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 8:22 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 43 in Berks County, in a construction zone after the Route 100 interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
This Bucks County Middle School Will Be Reopening After a $54 Million Renovation, Expansion Project
The reopened school will be a welcome addition to the school district's locations. After a healthy amount of funds went into a renovation project, a middle school in Bucks County is scheduled to reopen very soon. Benjamin Franklin Middle School, a part of the Bristol Township School District, has announced...
Main Line Media News
Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy
NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rustic Craftsman Estate in Milford
Do you dream of entertaining on a grand scale? How about trying your hand at farming? You can do both at this grand estate with the air of a National Park lodge. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One...
