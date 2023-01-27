Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Charles Thorpe III commits to Stetson
North Gwinnett senior Charles Thorpe III committed Sunday to the Stetson University (Fla.) football program. Thorpe is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman was a second-team all-county and first-team all-region selection last season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford track and field teams shine in Alabama meet
Buford’s track and field teams combined for eight event wins and 14 school indoor records at Saturday’s Last Chance No. 2 Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. Jaci Wright won the 60-meter hurdles (9.03 seconds) and the triple jump (36 feet, 1/2 inch) in school record times, while Sydney Harris lowered the school 400 mark with a first-place run of 55.59. The Wolves also won the girls 800 relay in a record 1:44.86 (Dominique Brown, Tavye Borders, Quinn Conwell, Sydney Harris), and the 1,600 relay in a record 3:57.47 (Conwell, Brown, Arianna Thomas, Harris).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett linemen Samir Dervisevic, Joshua Brooks make commitments
Central Gwinnett senior linemen Samir Dervisevic and Joshua Brooks have made commitments recently to college football programs. Dervisevic, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound offensive lineman chose Graceland University (Iowa). Brooks, a 6-4, 305-pound offensive and defensive lineman, picked Robert Morris University (Pa.).
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Will Collins to play for Air Force
North Gwinnett senior Will Collins plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy, where he will play on the Falcons’ men’s soccer team. Collins also had college offers in football as a tight end and wide receiver — he was an honorable mention all-county selection in that sport last season — but the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder elected to play soccer at Air Force, where he plans to become a pilot.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson, Lanier, Shiloh roll to victories
MILTON — Grayson, ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Osborne 67-57 Saturday in the Longhorn Steakhouse Classic, a boys basketball showcase at Milton. The Rams’ C.J. Hyland had 19 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds, and Amir Taylor had 18 points and seven rebounds in the win. Gicarri Harris (11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals), Chad Moodie (seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks) and Anthony Alston (seven points, four rebounds) also stood out for Grayson (15-5).
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek defeat Buford
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Buford 64-60 Friday, splitting the season series between the Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball programs. Jonathan Taylor led the Hawks with 20 points, and Trajen Greco scored 16, while Stephen Akwiwu (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Nate Eroh (eight points, 10 rebounds) also stood out.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Decatur Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of people gathered in the Decatur Square on Sunday to remember Tyre Nichols and push for changes in the system. The group stood in solidarity with Nichols’ family and the people of Memphis, after Nichols was killed in a brutal beating by five former Memphis officers.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Abby Graeser, Mill Creek girls soccer team focused on state title pursuit
HOSCHTON — Abby Graeser provided a major highlight in the Mill Creek girls soccer team’s 2022 finale, and it nearly gave the Hawks the Class AAAAAAA state championship. Graeser’s header goal early in the second half provided a 1-0 lead that held until the waning minutes of regulation when West Forsyth scored a gut-wrenching equalizer. What ensued was a tense, back-and-forth overtime that saw Mill Creek quickly fall behind 2-1, tie the score in the extra period and suffer a painful loss on a West Forsyth free kick goal only 39 seconds away from the match going to penalty kicks.
Atlanta protests over police brutality spur calls for action, not violence
Metro Atlanta’s response to a video released Friday of the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta
Local law enforcement condemn actions of Memphis cops ahead of video release. Law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta condemned the actions of five Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Policies banning gay men from donating blood might be getting revised. Updated: 4 hours ago. Before you...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
Live Updates: Atlanta braces for possible protests against police
This afternoon Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter to city employees in advance of the expected video release of a...
How the fight over 'Cop City' divided Atlanta
A plan to build a new training center for police and firefighters in Atlanta has put city officials on a collision course with activists opposed to its construction. Dubbed "Cop City" by opponents, the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is set to include a shooting range, burn tower sites and a mock city affixed with homes and streets. The 85-acre project was approved by the Atlanta City Council in 2021 and is backed by the Atlanta Police Foundation, a nonprofit largely funded by corporate donors.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community
CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
Authorities in Atlanta urge peace ahead of release of Memphis police video
Atlanta police and community leaders expressed support for peaceful demonstrations ahead of the release of body-worn camera footage of the alleged killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Warming centers open in DeKalb County due to freezing weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Warming centers in DeKalb County will open Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 p.m., according to city officials. Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check. For...
