HOSCHTON — Abby Graeser provided a major highlight in the Mill Creek girls soccer team’s 2022 finale, and it nearly gave the Hawks the Class AAAAAAA state championship. Graeser’s header goal early in the second half provided a 1-0 lead that held until the waning minutes of regulation when West Forsyth scored a gut-wrenching equalizer. What ensued was a tense, back-and-forth overtime that saw Mill Creek quickly fall behind 2-1, tie the score in the extra period and suffer a painful loss on a West Forsyth free kick goal only 39 seconds away from the match going to penalty kicks.

HOSCHTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO