ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

El Monte man indicted for woman’s killing at assisted living facility

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJTAT_0kSyaVOo00

An El Monte man allegedly linked by DNA to the rape and killing of a 67-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in Covina more than two decades ago pleaded not guilty Thursday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder.

David Adolph Bernal, now 49, allegedly strangled Mary Lindgren at an assisted living facility in the 800 block of West San Bernardino Road on Jan. 19, 1996.

The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a rape, sodomy and burglary.

The woman — who lived alone in a first-floor room at the Covina Villa Retirement Home — was also raped and severely beaten, authorities said.

Investigators conducted extensive interviews with the facility’s staff members, residents and their families, outside vendors, contractors, delivery personnel and neighbors living near the center — all of whom were excluded as potential suspects, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Several items of evidence, including DNA, were also collected and held for forensic analysis. The suspect’s DNA profile was developed, but it did not match any profiles within the state or federal criminal justice DNA databases, according to the sheriff’s department.

Homicide investigators assigned to the sheriff’s Unsolved Unit subsequently collaborated with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 2019 to submit the unidentified DNA profile to the California Department of Justice, which notified investigators of their results.

Homicide investigators, along with sheriff’s crime lab personnel, subsequently identified Bernal, whose “DNA was a match collected (with DNA) collected from the body of Mary Lindgren,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Bernal was arrested in August 2020 and charged the following day with Lindgren’s killing.

He had been awaiting a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial, but that case was dismissed as a result of the superseding indictment.

Bernal — who is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courthouse April 6 for a pretrial hearing — remains jailed without bail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Alhambra honors hero who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer

A week after the slaying of 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, the neighboring city of Alhambra held a daylong Lunar New Year festival Sunday, including a special ceremony honoring the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman. Brandon Tsay, 26, received a “medal of courage” from the...
ALHAMBRA, CA
HeySoCal

Southland police stand by ahead of Memphis police beating video

With Friday’s planned release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, Southland law enforcement agencies will be keeping a close watch to respond to possible local protests that might emerge. A Los Angeles Police Department representative told City...
MEMPHIS, TN
HeySoCal

Family expecting body of OC attorney who died in Mexico

The family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary was expecting to receive the body Thursday so further forensic examination can be done to confirm a cause of death. Officials in Mexico have indicated 33-year-old Elliot Blair died from a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Remaining Monterey Park shooting victims ID’d

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Body found near Orange County recreational park

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an Orange County recreational park on Thursday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by Orange County Fire Authority. Firefighters responded to a call for medical help at an area near the Haster Basin Recreational Park in Garden Grove around 8:40 […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
HeySoCal

Officials offer condolences for Monterey Park shooting victims

As Monterey Park grieves the lives of 11 victims senselessly cut short by a mass shooter who opened fire at a dance studio on defenseless people, most of whom were seniors, elected officials from President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom to those on the local LA-area level offered words of condolence in public statements following the Lunar New Year tragedy.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles

Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 230...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Bomb threat forces lockdown at high school in San Gabriel

Gabrielino High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, but a police search turned up no threats to the campus in San Gabriel. According to the San Gabriel Police Department, a bomb threat was received around 10:45 a.m. at the high school campus at 1327 S. San Gabriel Blvd.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy