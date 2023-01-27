29-year-old Princess Ashford was involved in a road rage incident on January 23 near the Shell Sudden Service on Alfren Thun Road just before 6 p.m. As she was speaking with officers, she was told she was being detained and was not free to leave. Moments later, Ashford jumped in her white Nissan Versa and fled the scene while driving on a suspended license. Warrants were issued for her arrest, which she was later booked on.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO