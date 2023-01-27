Read full article on original website
New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
whopam.com
Light ice accumulations possible Monday night, Tuesday morning
Winter weather could make a return to Western Kentucky Monday night, as there is a chance freezing rain may cause some travel issues in the region. The National Weather Service in Paducah says it appears there won’t be enough ice to cause any power disruptions, but it only takes a light glaze of freezing rain to cause major issues on roads.
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Should Bring Ice Mix Monday Night Into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until Tuesday morning as a band of mixed precipitation moves through western Kentucky. Keith Cooley, a meteorologist with the Paducah office, said freezing drizzle will continue this afternoon with a storm system on track to...
14news.com
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
wkdzradio.com
James “Jim” Knight, 89, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 89 year old James “Jim” Knight of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS: WIFE OF 43 YEARS: Nora Knight, Cadiz, KY;. SON: Kelly Knight (Hieke), Peachtree City, GA;. DAUGHTERS: Kim Hammond, Jackson, MI;. Karen Thompson, Montgomery,...
whopam.com
Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6
Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
whvoradio.com
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
wkdzradio.com
Bentzel Discusses Decision Making Process For School Weather Closing
School officials around the region will be monitoring the weather and road conditions during the next 24 to 48 hours to decide if it is safe for students and staff to report to school Tuesday. Christian County Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel says if the weather begins to cause road problems...
whopam.com
No injuries reported in industrial fire
For the second time in a week, the Hopkinsville Fire Department was called to Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night for a fire in a hot wax pit. Officials say a total of three stations responded to the report of fire that came out about 8:30 p.m. and they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
wevv.com
Missing Union County man found dead Saturday morning
Authorities say a missing Union County man was found dead this morning. Union County, Kentucky, officials say 76-year-old James Nicholson was found along with his car on Saturday morning. Officials say they will provide a briefing and update at a future date. A golden alert was issued on Friday for...
smokeybarn.com
Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Multiple waves of precipitation are expected this work week with two instances of wintry weather possible according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “This forecast will change! There’s quite a bit of uncertainty with the timing and area of impacts,...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
KFVS12
Murray man charged with making threats to Lyon Co. Middle School
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray man is charged with making threats to a middle school. Steven M. Jester, 30, of Murray, was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police received a third-party complaint on...
KFVS12
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
clarksvilletoday.com
Princess Ashford flees from officers after road rage incident
29-year-old Princess Ashford was involved in a road rage incident on January 23 near the Shell Sudden Service on Alfren Thun Road just before 6 p.m. As she was speaking with officers, she was told she was being detained and was not free to leave. Moments later, Ashford jumped in her white Nissan Versa and fled the scene while driving on a suspended license. Warrants were issued for her arrest, which she was later booked on.
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
clarksvilletoday.com
Leah Hughes charged with driving under the influence, violation of bond conditions
Deputies received a call just before midnight on January 24 about a suspected drunk driver. Officers located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Leah Hughes. She was reportedly slow with her motor functions and had slurred speech. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was charged with DUI. At the time of her arrest, Hughes was out on bond, of which a condition disallowed her from consuming alcohol. Several containers of alcohol were discovered in her vehicle.
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
