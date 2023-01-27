SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Brynn Maxwell, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, made six straight behind the arc and scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 17 Gonzaga to a 67-49 win over Pepperdine on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight victory. Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO