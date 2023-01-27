ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jakimovski, Powell, Gueye help Washington St. past ASU 75-58

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and Mouhamed Gueye had his second consecutive double-double to help Washington State beat Arizona State 75-58 Saturday night to snap a three-game skid. Gueye, who has nine double-doubles this season, finished with 11 points and...
Maxwell scores 26, No. 17 Gonzaga women top Pepperdine 67-49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Brynn Maxwell, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, made six straight behind the arc and scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 17 Gonzaga to a 67-49 win over Pepperdine on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight victory. Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game...
