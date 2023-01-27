ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

05-07-08-23-31

(five, seven, eight, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $387,000

Comments / 0

 

