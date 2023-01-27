Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of Georgia’s most troubled foster children are housed in hotels or state offices each night, because the state can’t find a better place for them to stay. But officials trying to end the practice face fights with the state’s own insurer and a lack of treatment beds. Lawmakers and officials call the practice “hoteling,” with Division of Family & Children Services workers often assigned to stay with children. The practice has been under scrutiny for years, not only because it typically costs $1,500 a night, but also because children lack a stable environment and often aren’t getting needed treatment. “We have been hell-bent on ending hoteling, a practice born out of necessity, but one that contradicts our mission, crushes our workforce and derails lifesaving work,” Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, who oversees the child welfare agency, told lawmakers on Jan. 17. That goal may require more money, new treatment models, better oversight of health insurers and limits on parents and juvenile judges placing children into foster care.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 44 MINUTES AGO