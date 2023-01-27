ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Perry’s 18 lead North Texas past UTEP 52-42

DENTON, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry’s 18 points helped North Texas defeat UTEP 52-42 on Saturday night. Perry shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 Conference USA). Aaron Scott scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Kai Huntsberry recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.
EL PASO, TX
mypanhandle.com

Smith helps Mississippi State beat No. 11 TCU 81-74 in OT

STARKVILLE, Miss (AP)Tolu Smith had a season-high 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State to an 81-74 overtime victory over No. 11 TCU on Saturday. Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore had 11, including six in overtime, while Cameron Matthews had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tyler Stevenson also added 10 points off the Bulldogs’ bench.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy